Who is Malique Thompson-Dwyer? Daughter, Hollyoaks career and age revealed

1 March 2020, 15:08

Malique Thompson-Dwyer played Prince McQueen on Hollyoaks
Malique Thompson-Dwyer played Prince McQueen on Hollyoaks. Picture: Getty

Following his time on Hollyoaks and I'm a Celebrity here's everything you need to know about actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

The handsome Hollyoaks actor skydived into I'm a Celebrity in November 2018, he took on the Bushtucker trial before becoming the second person to leave.

However the 22-year-old may be best known for playing Prince McQueen on Hollyoaks.

Does Malique have a Daughter?

While the Celebs Go Dating star doesn’t reveal much about his little girl, born in 2017, she can often be seen on his Instagram. He's described his adorable daughter as "goofy like me."

Hollyoaks career

Malique joined the cast of Hollyoaks in 2016, playing Prince McQueen, along with twin brother Hunter McQueen, played by Theo Graham, and his mum, Goldie McQueen, played by Chelsea Healey.

In 2017, Prince meets and then dates Lily Drinkwell, played by Lauren McQueen, who attends his school. The pair are on again, off again but eventually get married.

The young man also has romantic entanglements with Yasmine and Peri before leaving the show in 2019. Malique's last scenes aired in August 2019.

Read more: Hollyoaks Spoilers: Viewers devestated as Jesse dies on his wedding day in shock scenes

