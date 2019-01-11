Ryan Sidebottom reveals Jason Gardiner's "harsh" comments last week didn't fase the Dancing On Ice celebs

Ryan Sidebottom will take to the ice in week 2 of the competition. Picture: PA

By Alice Westoby

Many viewers at home criticised the Dancing On Ice judge for his critiques but cricketer Ryan Sidebottom said the celebrities were unfazed.

Dancing On Ice contestant Ryan Sidebottom, 40, has revealed that last week's Dancing On Ice contestants were left unscathed by Jason Gardiner's harsh comments during last week's show.

Viewers were particularly riled up by Jason's comments to Grease legend Didi Conn, 67, who he accused of 'dining out' on the song We Go Together after she skated to it.

Read more: Richard Blackwood revealed skating secret that could help him win Dancing On Ice

But Ryan told Heart that despite his "through to the bone" comments the atmosphere backstage was still "buzzing".

Despite only performing in the group dance last week, Ryan admitted "everyone was buzzing after the group dance I couldn’t sleep that night because of the adrenaline".

He will take to the ice this weekend alongside his skating partner Brandee Malto, 37 against fellow celebrity contestants Wes Nelson, Brian McFadden, Saira Khan, Richard Blackwood and Melody Thornton.

Viewers might be expecting Ryan to wow them after fellow England cricket teammate Graeme Swann did so well on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking at the launch of Dancing On Ice in December he said "[Cricketers] seem to do so well on any show they go on so I've got quite a lot of pressure!"

When asked if he'd ask Graeme - who he affectionately calls 'Swanny' for help - he said: "Yes I have!"

"We’ve had quite a bit of banter and he did so well, I’ve followed his journey and he was absolutely brilliant. Everybody loved him so I think I need to pull my finger out and do it for the cricketers out there."

Ryan will be skating to Crazy Crazy Nights by KISS this Sunday on Dancing On Ice.