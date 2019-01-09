Richard Blackwood reveals secret skating advantage that could help him win Dancing On Ice

Richard Blackwood could have the upper hand in this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Alice Westoby

The former Eastenders star revealed a secret from his childhood that could help him out when he takes to the rink on Dancing On Ice.

Richard Blackwood has leaked a childhood secret that could give him an advantage over the other celebs on Dancing On Ice.

The actor who famously played the role of Vincent Hubbard on Eastenders has revealed that he spent five years of his childhood in Sweden SKATING to school.

Speaking at the launch of Dancing On Ice back in December the 46-year-old actor said: "I used to live in Sweden, I lived out the for four or five years and came back to England when I was nine to learn English again."

"I used to ski and skate to school. I lived in the country in the south and my school was like Little House On The Prairie."

When asked if he felt this gave him the upper hand over the other celebrity contestants he said: "Not at all".

Richard Blackwood and his partner Carlotta Edwards. Picture: ITV

Despite skating to school each day he doesn't feel as though his experience as a child will help him out on Dancing On Ice.

"I can skate but I always say to people that the level of skating that you have to do here is different. It’s not just being able to do on the ice it’s your whole posture, your legs - you’re figure skating, it's completely different."

The 2019 series of Dancing On Ice has already seen the first six celebs take to the ice with their routines including Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan and TOWIE star Gemma Collins.

Richard will be performing with his skating partner Carlotta Edwards in week two of the competition this Sunday which will also incuding a skate off featuring the celebs with the lowest number of public votes from both weeks.