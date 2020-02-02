Where is Caprice on Dancing On Ice? Real reason model quit ITV show after 'bullying row' with Hamish Gaman

Caprice will not be skating on Dancing On Ice again. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

The 48-year-old mum of two's rep confirmed that she had quit the show on Sunday morning - hours before she was due to take to the ice.

Caprice Bourret will not appear on tonight's episode of Dancing On ice as she has QUIT the show.

A rep for the model, 48, told Heart earlier today that she had officially pulled out of the skating competition to focus on her mental health after being caught up in a bullying row with her partner Hamish Gaman.

Here's all we know about why she left and where she is now...

Why did Caprice Bourret leave Dancing On Ice?

On Sunday morning Caprice's rep told Heart.co.uk that she had left the programme to focus on her mental health after a tough few weeks on and off the ice.

In a statement, they said: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.

"Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family."

Read more: What happened between Caprice and Hamish Gaman? DOI 'bullying row' explained

Caprice will not be on Dancing On Ice again. Picture: PA

The statement confirmed new reports in the Daily Star Sunday that she had pulled out of the programme after her kids came home from school 'repeating lies' about her they had heard in the playground.

The Daily Star Sunday reported that she decided to hang up her skates "for the sake of her mental health" as her kids were getting picked on at school.

They told the paper: "She’s a strong woman, but when her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you."

The source added she was upset at being labelled a "lazy diva".

It was previously reported that she called Hamish a "slave-driver" and complained about "gaslighting" behaviour and apparent "psychological manipulation".

Who was Caprice's partner on Dancing On ice?

Caprice was originally partnered with Hamish Gaman, but they only had one skate together, in week two.

In the third week of the show, Caprice was mysteriously missing from the ice, with Holly Willoughby telling viewers she had "parted ways" with Hamish.

She missed out week three of the show, then returned in week four when she was re-paired with Oscar Peter.

Caprice quit the show ahead of week five's episode.

Read more: Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret finished 'toxic' partnership with Hamish because he 'pushed her too hard'

What did Hamish say about Caprice quitting Dancing On Ice?

On Friday January 31, Hamish spoke for the first time in two weeks about the Caprice drama - telling fans that he was "not OK."

He posted a statement to Instagram, along with a photo of him with two dogs.

Hamish wrote: "Hi Everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Read more: Who is Caprice's husband? Meet banker Ty Comfort

Was Caprice bullied on Dancing On Ice?

ITV strongly denied that the model had been bullied.

A spokesperson said: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary."

What have other Dancing On Ice contestants said about Caprice and Hamish's fall out?

No one on the current series has spoken publicly about Caprice and Hamish, but former celeb contestants have defended the star.

Wes Nelson told Heart that Hamish has a "military mindset" when it comes to training, but he isn't a bully.

He said: "All I can comment on is the people I know and that’s Hamish, and he is a lovely, lovely, lovely man.

"I’d never say he’d bully anyone, I don’t think he’s got a bad bone in his body."

Wes, who came second place on last year's season with partner Vanessa Bauer, tried to understand why Caprice and Hamish's professional relationship turned toxic, and continued: "He is a very driven person.

"He’s got a military mindset in that sense, he’s up early, he’ll be there before anyone else is practicing - he doesn't need to practice, he’s the pro! "But he’ll be there sharpening his skates getting everything done and ready."

James Jordan also defended the skater on Twitter, saying: "I spent 5 months working around Hamish from DOI last year and he's a wonderful hard working guy who is lovely. Take from that what you will."

And Hamish' previous partner, singer Saara Aalto posted a gushing tribute to him hours after he told fans he was struggling with the fall out of the row.

She tweeted: "Hamish is one of my dearest friends & the reason Dancing On Ice was such a joyous experience for me.

"We made the finals together as a team. He is professional, supportive & kind & I was so lucky to work with a skater as talented as him.

"You have to work incredibly hard on this show & I wanted to match that hard work put in by Hamish & the amazing producers.

"I always surround myself with positive, genuine & loving people and that was the case at Dancing On Ice."