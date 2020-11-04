Gogglebox’s Lee and Jenny update fans on filming ahead of lockdown restrictions

4 November 2020, 13:48

Jenny and Lee star together on Gogglebox
Jenny and Lee star together on Gogglebox. Picture: Twitter

Many Gogglebox families don't live in the same homes, so the national lockdown in England could stop filming.

England is heading into a national month-long lockdown this week after a rise in coronavirus cases.

And now Gogglebox stars Lee Riley and Jenny Newby have shared an update on how this will affect filming for the show.

The pair, who are based in Lee’s caravan in Hull, shared a photo of them smiling in front of recording equipment last week.

"Whoops it's Friday a bit late but filming again for next week have a great weekend everyone no matter what tier your in we are now in tier 2," they wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

It seems as though Jenny and Lee will be able to continue making the show as they previously isolated together during the UK lockdown in March.

Explaining that they were not breaking any social distancing rules at the time, Lee wrote on Twitter: "Thank you 🙏 🙏for all the lovely tweets and love from you all 😘makes it all worth while isolating with Jenny 😂 JOKING 🤔.

Read More: Gogglebox couples: Who are the boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars?

"Hope you enjoyed the show big thanks to the crew, the cast, stay safe stay healthy stay in #Gogglebox goodnight goggleboxers 😘."

This comes after it was claimed Gogglebox filming has been thrown into chaos as new lockdown rules mean some of the show's much loved families will have to split up.

Many of the cast members don't live together, so the month-long lockdown could throw a spanner in the works, as households will no longer be able to mix from Thursday (November 5).

Back in March, sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner weren’t able to film together, so Ellie's boyfriend Nat joined her on the sofa instead.

Mary and Marina also didn't appear on the show for a few weeks as they live in a residential care home.

The Siddiqui family was also missing a member as dad Sid, 73, had to isolate from his sons Umar and Baasit.

The Channel 4 show previously revealed it has implemented changes to filming to make sure that it can continue to air every Friday evening at 9pm.

The key difference is that the cast don’t welcome the camera crew into their homes and have stationary cameras in their living rooms without any contact with production staff.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming previously said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.”

Now Read: Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

