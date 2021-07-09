Who is Jonathan Ross with on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Jonathan Ross is on Celebrity Gogglebox with his family. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Who is with Jonathan Ross on Gogglebox? Meet his children Honey and Harvey...

Celebrity Gogglebox is back with a brand new bunch of stars who are sitting down to critique the latest TV shows.

We’ve already got to know the likes of Mo Gilligan, Denise Van Outen and Anne Marie, but now we’ve been introduced to a new family… The Ross’.

Yep, presenting superstar Jonathan Ross has joined the line up for a couple of episodes, along with his family.

Jonathan Ross and his family on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

But who is Jonathon Ross with on Celebrity Gogglebox? Here’s what you need to know…

Jonathan Ross is joined by his children, Harvey, 27, and Honey, 24, and Honey's boyfriend Zane Saz on Gogglebox.

As well as Harvey and Honey, Jonathan, 60, and his wife Jane Goldman, 51, share another daughter Betty, 29.

While Harvey tends to stay out of the limelight, Honey is a keen body image activist and has over 50k followers on Instagram.

Honey Ross is on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

She is also a fashion model and often speaks out about the taboo around being plus-sized on her Body Protest podcast.

She previously said: “In our society it is a protest to love our bodies. We are constantly bombarded with messages to be thinner, smoother, taughter, whiter, leaner and somehow like ‘hey, we woke up like this!’ Well, we’ve had enough.”

Honey’s boyfriend Zane also appears next to her on Gogglebox.

He describes himself as an ‘Artist, Gamer, Producer’ and often shares photos of Honey on his Instagram page.

Zane also regularly posts videos of his musical talent, singing and playing the guitar.

Gogglebox fans are over the moon about the latest family to join the line up, with one writing: "Jonathan Ross and his family on Gogglebox!"

"Am I dreaming? TELL ME IM DREAMING!" said someone else on social media, while a third added: "This is the BEST sofa crew. The best!"

And a fourth agreed: "Fabulous to see @wossy & family on #CelebrityGogglebox."