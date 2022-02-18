Why is Stephen Webb not on Gogglebox this week?

Gogglebox is returning to our screens this week with a brand new series.

And all our old favourites are back on the show, including the likes of Izzi and Ellie Warner and Lee Riley and Jenny Newby.

But one couple that is noticeably missing this week is Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig.

So, where are Stephen and Daniel and have they quit Gogglebox? Here’s what we know…

Why is Stephen Webb not on Gogglebox?

Earlier this week, Stephen Webb has announced he will not be appearing on this Friday's edition of Gogglebox as he has Covid.

Taking to Instagram, Stephen told his followers: "Good luck filming this week. I can't wait to see you Friday. I need a laugh desperately. We can't film this week because I've got covid."

He captioned the post: "Gogglebox Back this Friday C4 9pm, gutted we won’t be back for episode 1. Looking forward to seeing everyone."

Stephen's Gogglebox co-stars were quick to comment on the photo, with Ellie Warner writing: "Hope to see you back very soon! Get well soon"

Dave and Shirley added: "It's a nightmare isn't Stephen, but it's a break for Daniel"

While Vanessa Malone commented: "Get well soon."

Fans were also quick to send their well wishes, with one writing: “You'll be back with bells on!!! 😂 get well soon luvvie, we'll miss you 😪❤️❤️❤️”

Another said: “Oh get better quickly! I only watch Gogglebox to see you! ❤️xx”

Stephen and Daniel have been isolating away from one another, as Daniel hasn’t yet caught Covid off his partner.

Despite having to stay apart, Daniel made a romantic Valentine’s Day lunch for his husband earlier in the week.

Sharing a photo of his partner working hard in the kitchen, Stephen said: “Love is ❤️ your husband cooking you valentines lunch @lustig75.”