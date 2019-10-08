Great British Bake Off: What can viewers expect from ‘Festival Week’ and who left the tent last week?

8 October 2019, 14:14

Here's what to expect from Week Seven of Bake Off
Here's what to expect from Week Seven of Bake Off.

This week the GBBO hopefuls will take on a ‘Festival’ theme for the first time ever.

There are only six bakers left in the Great British Bake Off tent desperate to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But with the judges setting them a brand new challenge for Week Seven, here's everything we know about Tuesday's episode…

What can viewers expect from Festival week?

Presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are host the extra special festival-themed round which kicks off with a signature challenge inspired by celebrations across the world.

The Bake Off contestants 2019
The Bake Off contestants 2019.

We’re picturing holidays such as Christmas, Diwali and Hannukah to be featured during the first challenge.

Read More: Great British Bake Off fans have spotted Henry's adorable tribute to eliminated contestants Helena and Michelle

Next up, the contestants will be tasked with creating ‘a classic deep-fried Italian dish’.

While this is still very much a mystery, we’re sure something notoriously difficult will be hiding underneath that gingham cloth.

Read More: Bake Off fans brand show a 'fix' as Helena and Michelle are sent home in savage double dumping

There will then be a classic Showstopper challenge which we imagine will be bursting with colour and vibrancy before Paul and Prue decide who will be crowned Star Baker.

Who left the GBBO tent last week?

The seventh person to leave this year's The Great British Bake Off was revealed as Priya, who failed to impress during Dessert Week.

The 34-year-old marketing consultant from Leicester, said: "I've learnt so much, Paul. It's felt like such a privilege to be in the tent.

"It's meant to be me that if you just start with the things you really enjoy, you can't go wrong."

Meanwhile, Steph won the honour of Star Baker for the third time in a row.

Who is left in the Bake Off?

There are only six contestants left in the tent:

- Alice, 28, Geography teacher from London

- David, 36, International health adviser from London

- Henry, 20, student who lives in Durham

- Michael, 26, Theatre manager and fitness instructor from Stratford-upon-Avon

- Rosie, 28, Veterinary surgeon from Somerset

- Steph, 28, Shop assistant from Chester

