When is I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 on? Time, channel and celebrity line-up rumours revealed

I'm A Celeb 2018 - all you need to know including time, channel and celeb rumours. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV this November with Holly Willoughby and Dec Donnelly. Here's all you need to know, including what time it's on and celebrity rumours.

The 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is just around the corner but when is it on? Yet-to-be-confirmed celebrities are all currently preparing themselves for a stint in the Australian jungle - all of whom will be hoping to take the crown from last year's Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo.

With Holly Willoughby confirmed as Ant McPartlin's replacement, she and new father Declan Donnelly will be heading to Australia as more celebrities face their fears in the jungle.

Here's what we know so far, including when it's on, what channel, and celebrity line-up.

I'm A Celeb winner Georgia Toffolo is getting ready to give over her jungle crown. Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity on and what channel?

Whilst an official start date is yet to be announced, previous series have aired in mid November on a Sunday.

Based on this, it is likely that the 2018 series will kick start on Sunday 18th November.

I'm A Celeb is always screened on ITV, with spin-off show I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp airing on ITV2 straight after.

What time is I'm A Celebrity on TV?

Normally I'm A Celebrity airs at 9pm, after the watershed, and this is likely to be the same for 2018.

Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett host I'm A Celeb Extra Camp. Picture: ITV

Who are the celebrities for this year's I'm A Celeb?

ITV are yet to confirm the final line-up, but the rumour-mill is swirling.

Celebs linked to this year's I'm A Celeb are: DIY SOS's Nick Knowles, Hollyoaks' Stephanie Waring, EastEnders' Rita Simons, X Factor's Fleur East, CBB's Roxanne Pallett, Love Island's Olivia Attwood, pop star Sam Smith, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Lang, Love Island's Dani Dyer, Katie Price's ex Keiran Hayler, Christine McGuinness and Strictly's Brendan Cole.