When does Love Island 2019 end and what date is the finale?

The Love Island final is set to air in a few weeks time. Picture: ITV2

Here’s how long this series of the ITV2 show is set to last...

This year’s Love Island may have only started two weeks ago, but there’s already been enough drama to last the whole summer.

While new girl Arabella Chi is causing waves with the boys, Danny Williams has been left questioning whether his romance with Yewande Biala will ever move forward.

But just as we’re just getting our teeth into the fifth series of the ITV2 dating show, unfortunately all good things have to come to an end.

And before you can say “I’VE GOT A TEEEEXT”, we’ll soon be crowning our lucky winners. So, here’s all you need to know about the Love Island final…

Will Amy and Curtis end up in the Love Island final? Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island final 2019?

It’s thought that ITV2 will run the series for eight weeks from it’s start date of Monday 3rd June which would make the final on Monday 29th July.

Read More: Love Island 2019 contestants' tattoos: From Maura's bum ink to Michael's body tats

However, if previous series’ are anything to go by, producers could decided to extend the show for a little bit longer so Monday 4th August is also a contender for the big day.

This means you’ve still got a fair bit of time to cancel all your plans for epic finale.

Are applications still open to join the show?

It’s good news for singletons because ITV2 IS still taking applications to appear on this year’s Love Island.

The deadline for applications is July 15th, which means the show will at least run for a couple of weeks after this.

The Love Island 2019 contestant application form reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.

Read More: Love Island's Casa Amor returns next week, bringing a fresh batch of islanders - and drama!

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

Applications to be a bombshell are still open. Picture: ITV2

What happens in the Love Island final?

Usually, in the last episode of the show, the couples take part in a wedding-like ceremony where they all read out vows to each other.

While the girls get to leave the villa to choose glitzy dresses and have their hair and make-up done, the boys also get tux’s delivered to the villa.

The remaining contestants will then sit down for their last meal, before looking back at their incredible experience together.

Host Caroline Flack will then call the couples to the fire pit and announce the results of the public vote before the winners are crowned.

Will there be a Love Island final twist?

The first four series of Love Island have seen fans vote for their favourite couple, before the power then falls to them.

After being given a card by Caroline Flack, one person then has to decide whether they choose ‘love’ or ‘money’.

If they choose love, they split the £50,000 between them, but if they pick money only one person will walk away with the full cash prize.