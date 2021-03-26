Love Island Australia season 2: What happened to Jessie Wynter and Todd Elton?

Jessie and Todd almost made it to the Love Island Australia final. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Love Island Australia's Jessie and Todd still together? Here's what we know about the 2019 stars...

**Warning Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia has been giving us those summer feels over the past few weeks.

But while we’re only just watching the drama unfold here in the UK, the second season of the reality show actually wrapped up filming all the way back in 2019.

This means a lot has happened to the stars since the cameras stopped rolling - including Jessie Wynter and Todd Elton.

So are Jessie and Todd still together? Here’s what we know…

Todd and Jessie coupled up on Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Jessie and Todd after Love Island Australia?

Jessie didn’t exactly have an easy time in the villa and made her way through a fair few matches before she found Todd.

First there was Maurice Salib, then there was Eoghan Murphy and not forgetting Gerard Majda.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: What happened with Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw?

But when Building Project Manager Todd walked in, she seemed to be smitten.

After their relationship went from strength to strength, the pair narrowly missed out on a place in the final after a public vote and they came in 4th place.

Unfortunately, their romance didn’t last long after the show and they confirmed they had split in February 2020.

Telling her Instagram followers the bad news, Jessie wrote: "This post isn't easy to write and isn't something I want to be confirming but sadly, yes the relationship between Todd and I is over.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: What happened with Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia?

“I’ve loved every minute spent with Todd from the moment he walked into that villa and absolutely adore him but I guess some things just aren’t meant to be.

“I know that coming off of a reality television show people will have their opinions which is a position I put myself in but please be mindful that at the end of the day we have feelings and breakups aren’t easy.

“I’m also really sorry for not updating you guys earlier, I just wanted to take some time to let it all sink in before having to let everyone know.”

She added: “Thank you so much to those who have supported us over the past few months, it honestly means the world to me. 💖”

Nowadays, Jessie is still pals with her Love Island co-stars and recently enjoyed an afternoon with Anna McAvoy, Cassie Lansdell, Phoebe Thompson and Matt Zukowski.

Now Read: Love Island Australia series two: Which couples are still together now?