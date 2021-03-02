Love Island Australia season 2: Where is Gerard Majda now?

Gerard Majda appeared on Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Gerard Majda after Love Island Australia and who is his girlfriend?

**Warning Love Island Australia 2019 spoilers below**

Now that Married at First Sight Australia has finished, ITV2 is taking us back Down Under for the second season of Love Island.

The 2019 series of the reality show saw a whole new bunch of singletons dropped into a luxury villa in Fiji in a bid to find The One.

And one of the contestants who signed up this time around was Gerard Majda. Check out what he has been up to since leaving the villa…

Where is Love Island Australia’s Gerard now?

Gerard didn’t exactly have an easy time of it in the villa after he coupled up with multiple girls but had never quite found one he wanted to pursue.

He then grew close to Jessie Wynter and said he ‘finally found a spark’, before she was brutally stolen by newby Todd Elton.

After the shock recoupling, Gerard decided that his time on the show had come to an end and left the villa.

Gerard Majda left Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: Channel Nine

Addressing his co-stars around the fireplace, he said at the time: “I've come in here, I've been looking for love, I've given it my all... and you know, it's come up short.

“There's no gas left in the tank unfortunately right now.

“It's been awesome. It's been so much fun. Getting to know every single one of you... I've made friendships I'm going to have forever.”

Following his unexpected exit, Gerard has now gone back to being a personal trainer and social media influencer.

He often posts photos and videos of his fitness regime and food plans in Instagram to his 100k followers.

Does Love Island Australia’s Gerard have a girlfriend?

Gerard went on to date his Love Island Australia co-star Jordan Cayless in 2019, but the pair split a few months later.

He is now happily loved up with new girlfriend and aspiring singer Bec Voysey.

The pair went social media official back in January, and have been sharing sweet photos with one another ever since.

