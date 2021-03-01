Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Dan Webb enjoyed a romance with Love Island Australia 2019's Vanessa Sierra after his Married at First appearance.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia and Love Island Australia spoilers below**

As Married at First Sight Australia draws to a close, Love Island Australia is kicking off over on ITV2.

The second season of the reality show was originally filmed two years ago, with us Brits now getting the chance to relive the drama this March.

But it turns out these two reality TV worlds actually collided back in 2019, as MAFS’s Dan Webb dated Love Island Australia star Vanessa Sierra.

Vanessa Sierra appeared on Love Island Australia after she dated Dan Webb. Picture: ITV2

Before Vanessa was flown to the luxurious villa, she was caught kissing Dan during a night out in Melbourne.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: Meet the cast and find them on Instagram

The pair didn’t last long and Vanessa confirmed they had split just two weeks later.

While taking part in an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked her what was going on between the pair, to which she replied: "Dan is such a beautiful human and I hold him close to my heart.

"Our stars aren't quite aligned at this point, but I'm grateful we met."

In another twist, Vanessa is also the ex-girlfriend of Jessika Power’s brother, Rhyce.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale

And in case you missed it, Dan embarked on an affair with Jessika during his time on Married at First Sight, before dumping her a few months later on a live TV interview.

Meanwhile, Vanessa also couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Dan’s ex.

During the same Q&A, she was asked for her thoughts on Jessika and replied: “Prime example of why it is important to raise kids in a healthy environment.”

On MAFS, Dan and Jessika’s romance was one of the biggest scandals after they cheated on their partners.

The pair eventually told the truth and were allowed to re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

However, their relationship fell apart during a live interview on MAFS after-show Talking Married.

As for Vanessa, she had a fleeting romance with Matt Zukowski during her time on Love Island Australia.

But they soon split up on the show and Vanessa was spectacularly dumped from the island.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Who is still friends after the finale and who fell out?