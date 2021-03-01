Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra

1 March 2021, 15:52

Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra
Married at First Sight Australia's Dan Webb dated Love Island star Vanessa Sierra. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Dan Webb enjoyed a romance with Love Island Australia 2019's Vanessa Sierra after his Married at First appearance.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia and Love Island Australia spoilers below**

As Married at First Sight Australia draws to a close, Love Island Australia is kicking off over on ITV2.

The second season of the reality show was originally filmed two years ago, with us Brits now getting the chance to relive the drama this March.

But it turns out these two reality TV worlds actually collided back in 2019, as MAFS’s Dan Webb dated Love Island Australia star Vanessa Sierra.

Vanessa Sierra appeared on Love Island Australia after she dated Dan Webb
Vanessa Sierra appeared on Love Island Australia after she dated Dan Webb. Picture: ITV2

Before Vanessa was flown to the luxurious villa, she was caught kissing Dan during a night out in Melbourne.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: Meet the cast and find them on Instagram

The pair didn’t last long and Vanessa confirmed they had split just two weeks later.

While taking part in an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked her what was going on between the pair, to which she replied: "Dan is such a beautiful human and I hold him close to my heart.

"Our stars aren't quite aligned at this point, but I'm grateful we met."

In another twist, Vanessa is also the ex-girlfriend of Jessika Power’s brother, Rhyce.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale

And in case you missed it, Dan embarked on an affair with Jessika during his time on Married at First Sight, before dumping her a few months later on a live TV interview.

Meanwhile, Vanessa also couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Dan’s ex.

During the same Q&A, she was asked for her thoughts on Jessika and replied: “Prime example of why it is important to raise kids in a healthy environment.”

On MAFS, Dan and Jessika’s romance was one of the biggest scandals after they cheated on their partners.

The pair eventually told the truth and were allowed to re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

However, their relationship fell apart during a live interview on MAFS after-show Talking Married.

As for Vanessa, she had a fleeting romance with Matt Zukowski during her time on Love Island Australia.

But they soon split up on the show and Vanessa was spectacularly dumped from the island.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Who is still friends after the finale and who fell out?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The new series of Masterchef was filmed last year

Masterchef behind-the-scenes secrets: What happens to the leftover food and how long do they film for?
Gordon appeared to let out a rude word on Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend...

Ant and Dec forced to apologise as Gordon Ramsay 'swears' on Saturday Night Takeaway
Holly Willoughby's cardigan is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral cardigan from Zara

Celebrities

Tamara Joy now lives in Queensland after Married at First Sight

See inside Married at First Sight Australia star Tamara Joy's incredible home two years after Dan Webb drama
Johnny Briggs has died at the age of 85

Who did Johnny Briggs play in Coronation Street and why did he leave the soap?

Trending on Heart

Dog owners need to be vigilant as the number of dog thefts continues to increase

Experts warns pet owners to never leave dogs tied up outside shops amid rise in thefts

Lifestyle

The woman wanted some of the money to help with her financial struggles

Woman who bought nephew winning lottery ticket shocks family as she asks for share of the cash

Lifestyle

Your pet can get paid to be a dog food tester

Your dog can now get paid £100 a month to become a pet food critic

Lifestyle

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be getting married in July this year

Stacey Solomon reveals she will marry Joe Swash in July and sons will give her away

Celebrities

Shop Out To Help Out could be reintroduced when lockdown is eased

'Shop Out To Help Out' vouchers being 'looked at' by Rishi Sunak

News