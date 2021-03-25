Love Island Australia season 2: What happened with Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw?

Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw made it to the Love Island Australia final. Picture: Instagram

Are Cynthia and Aaron still together after Love Island Australia? And where are they now?

**Warning Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia has been keeping us entertained over the past few weeks.

But while season two is only just coming to an end here in the UK, filming Down Under actually wrapped up all the way back in 2019.

And one couple who well and truly stole our hearts on the show was Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw.

OG Cynthia might not have had an easier ride in the villa, but she finally seemed to have found her match in newbie Aaron.

So, what happened to Cynthia and Aaron after Love Island Australia and are they still together now?

Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw coupled up during Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: Channel Nine/ITV2

What happened with Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw?

Fans of the show will know that Cynthia and Aaron made it all the way to the Love Island Australia final.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: Where is the cast now and what happened after the show?

But after losing out on the top spot to Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham, these two went their separate just a few months later in November 2019.

Cynthia took to Instagram with the news after eagle-eyed fans had noticed she was no longer following Aaron on social media and had removed all photos of him from her page.

Posting a photo of herself, the Love Island star referenced a quote from New York Times bestselling author Deborah Reber.

She said: "Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.”

The reality star then continued: "Throughout my entire Love Island experience, I stayed true to myself and meant everything I said and that's all I could do. Life is weird and sometimes it's hard to make sense of things.

Read More: Love Island Australia series two: Which couples are still together now?

"However, I'm extremely grateful for the love and support I've received from everyone. I've seen all your beautiful messages and comments and it truly warms my heart.

"As you've all probably noticed, Aaron and I are no longer together. I ask you all to please be respectful of me during this time. It's been a very draining and emotional time....but I'm looking forward to the future."

The news came just weeks after Cynthia hit back at claims her ex-boyfriend was just using her for fame.

Speaking to 9Now, the star said she didn’t care that Aaron had previously appeared on Channel Seven's reality show The Proposal before joining Love Island.

“So far I don't see any red flags,” she said at the time, continuing: “I would never hold that against anyone that they were on another show.

“I just based my opinion on him in regard to how he treated me and interacted with everyone. He was so popular with all the girls.

“At the end of the day he does want to do photography and acting and whatnot, but that doesn't mean he's someone that's fake or not being real.”

Where are Cynthia and Aaron now?

Following her time in the Love Island villa, Cynthia has stayed in touch with her reality star pals, including close friend Gerard Majda.

She has continued her modelling career and also launched a YouTube channel, where she vlogs about her life and issues she’s passionate about.

As for Aaron, not much is known about him as his social media accounts are private.

But the star did make a cameo during the premiere of Married At First Sight Australia 2020.

Aaron's head shot appeared on the screen as expert John Aiken announced the show had received 15,000 applications from singles.

Now Read: Love Island Australia season 2: What happened with Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia?