How much are the Love Island cast paid to be on the ITV2 reality show?

By Alice Dear

Love Island 2019 is set to kick off on Monday 3rd, with the line up already announced.

Love Island is back, with a new host of contestants looking to find fame, money and – if they’e lucky – love.

The new stars include scientist Yewande, pharmacist Anna and boxer Tommy, along with a host of other interesting characters.

While in the villa, the contestants will be being paid for their participation in the show, but how much?

According to the Daily Star, this year’s cast is being paid £250 a week for the time they are giving the show.

This works out at £1000 a month.

This is slightly more than contestants Dani Dyer, Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson got paid last year.

In 2018, the contestants were given £200 a week.

The fee is to help the contestants paid their rent and bills while they’re having the time of their lives in Mallorca.

Of course, the contestants have the chance of making a lot more money when they come out of the villa.

Dani Dyer, for example, released her own book following her time on the show, as well as a clothing collection with In The Style.

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes from the 2017 series even went on to have their own TV show and release music.

Love Island will be back on ITV2 on Monday 3rd May at 9:00pm, don’t miss it!