Who is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex-boyfriend Leicester City star James Maddison?

Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester. Picture: ITV2/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The newest Love Island bombshell used to date a professional footballer - find out everything about him...

Love Island might have only just started, but there’s already been a lot of drama from the show’s original cast members.

And keen to spice things up even more, the bosses over at ITV2 have decided to throw in a brand new bombshell in the form of Molly-Mae Hague.

The 20-year-old is the first new arrival to enter the villa alongside the 12 original islanders, but it turns out she’s had a taste of fame as she’s dated professional football player James Maddison.

So, who is James and what position does he play?

Who is James Maddison?

James Maddison is a 22-year-old English professional footballer who was born and raised in Coventry, West Midlands.

What position does he play?

He currently plays midfield for Leicester City, but started his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in 2016.

The football player has also made his England debut for the under-21 team in November 2017 and made it to the senior team in October 2018 for the UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

What happened with James and Molly?

It was claimed that Molly and James were dating earlier this year, but things fizzled out.

“Molly is very gorgeous and looks incredible in a bikini – she’s the perfect islander,” a source told The Sun.

“She was in a relationship with footballer James Maddison but they split earlier this year. Molly’s told close pals she’s ready to move on and find someone special in the villa.”

What has Molly said about her ex?

While Molly hasn’t spoken out specifically about James, she hinted at her past when she told Love Island producers: "A few footballers have slid into my DMs. I’ve dated footballers, it’s all just superficial and on the surface.

“And then you get to know them and they’re just a bang average ‘Jack the Lad’."

Speaking about her dating history, Molly also explained her worst date was with a footballer.

“One time I got asked to go to this guy’s house and he said he’d pay me the money back for my taxi there," she explained.

"He was a footballer and he lived a long way away from me. When I left I told him to just transfer me a quarter of the cost, trying to be polite and he fully did!

"Even though he asked me to go and he was a Premier League footballer who could totally afford the whole cost!”

Could she have been talking about James?

