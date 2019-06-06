Who is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex-boyfriend Leicester City star James Maddison?

6 June 2019, 14:16

Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester
Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester. Picture: ITV2/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The newest Love Island bombshell used to date a professional footballer - find out everything about him...

Love Island might have only just started, but there’s already been a lot of drama from the show’s original cast members.

And keen to spice things up even more, the bosses over at ITV2 have decided to throw in a brand new bombshell in the form of Molly-Mae Hague.

The 20-year-old is the first new arrival to enter the villa alongside the 12 original islanders, but it turns out she’s had a taste of fame as she’s dated professional football player James Maddison.

So, who is James and what position does he play?

Who is James Maddison?

James Maddison is a 22-year-old English professional footballer who was born and raised in Coventry, West Midlands.

Read More: Love Island's Lucie Donlan shows off dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram

What position does he play?

He currently plays midfield for Leicester City, but started his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in 2016.

The football player has also made his England debut for the under-21 team in November 2017 and made it to the senior team in October 2018 for the UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

What happened with James and Molly?

It was claimed that Molly and James were dating earlier this year, but things fizzled out.

“Molly is very gorgeous and looks incredible in a bikini – she’s the perfect islander,” a source told The Sun.

Read More: When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?

“She was in a relationship with footballer James Maddison but they split earlier this year. Molly’s told close pals she’s ready to move on and find someone special in the villa.”

What has Molly said about her ex?

While Molly hasn’t spoken out specifically about James, she hinted at her past when she told Love Island producers: "A few footballers have slid into my DMs. I’ve dated footballers, it’s all just superficial and on the surface.

“And then you get to know them and they’re just a bang average ‘Jack the Lad’."

Speaking about her dating history, Molly also explained her worst date was with a footballer.

“One time I got asked to go to this guy’s house and he said he’d pay me the money back for my taxi there," she explained.

"He was a footballer and he lived a long way away from me. When I left I told him to just transfer me a quarter of the cost, trying to be polite and he fully did!

"Even though he asked me to go and he was a Premier League footballer who could totally afford the whole cost!”

Could she have been talking about James?

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Tommy Fury

Celebrities

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?
Molly-Mae's entrance will be shown in tomorrow's episode

Love Island shock as first female bombshell Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa

Trending on Heart

It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune

THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Abbey Clancy's family

When did Abbey Clancy have her baby, what's his name and how many children does she have with Peter Crouch?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon asset

Stacey Solomon 'reveals' name of newborn son in now deleted Instagram story

Celebrities

You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item

Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

Travel

Separating your liquids could be a thing of the past

Soon you won't need to take liquids out of your bag when you scan your luggage at the airport

Lifestyle

Holly's latest outfit is a hit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's yellow midi dress

Celebrities