Love Island bosses 'will NEVER reveal why Sherif got axe... as it could END show'

By Emma Gritt

New reports claim ITV bosses have blocked the real reason for Sherif Lanre's shock departure from the Villa from ever being made public as it could be a commercial disaster.

Love Island fans will NEVER find out why Sherif Lanre left the Villa after nine days.

The Sun reports that channel bosses are terrified that if the show is embroiled in another scandal, it could end the money-spinning show for good.

In the last year two former singletons, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis have taken their own lives, putting pressure on producers to take more care of their reality stars.

The Sun adds that producers have hired security to stop the family from speaking out, worried that the scandal could sink the popular show, which is estimated to be worth £25m a YEAR in advertising revenue.

A telly source told the paper: “Love Island is a moneymaking machine and ITV aren’t taking any chances in adding fuel to the fire by revealing any scandalous details.

“There is extra pressure this year and producers have remind everyone taking part to be extra careful.

"All contestants have been told they can speak to anyone at any time if they are feeling under strain but have also been reminded of the rules they signed up to.”

Rules include no masturbation, no contact with the outside world, and no unprotected sex.

Representatives for ITV told Heart.co.uk: "Security is provided to assist families as part of our duty of care."

Yesterday former winner Wes Nelson told Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that he thinks he might have fallen foul of the show's 'zero tolerance' approach to fighting and aggression.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 20-year-old chef and part-time rugby player had come to the "mutual decision" to leave the show.

In a statement, Sherif said: "In a case of poor judgment, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

"I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

"I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

A Love Island spokesman added: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

Adding fuel to the fire were reports that Sherif "spent hours in the shower" before he was given the boot.

And ITV denied that Instagram messages hinting at a racist row between him and Scotsman Anton Danyluk were genuine.