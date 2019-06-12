Love Island fans in hysterics as Anton Danyluk fails to win over Anna Vikili after Sherif's exit

12 June 2019, 22:13 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 22:21

Anton made a move on Anna but it didn't go to plan
Anton made a move on Anna but it didn't go to plan. Picture: ITV2
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

After Sherif Lanre left the villa yesterday, Love Island fans are still none the wiser as to why he was booted off the show.

While the 20-year-old chef broke his social media silence confirming he’s ‘all good’, no specific reason has been given as to what rule break led to his departure.

But as the Islanders move on from the drama, now Anton Danyluk has tried it on with Sherif's former partner - Anna Vakili.

The 24-year-old gym owner gave up with Molly-Mae Hague after she seemingly cemented her relationship with Tommy Fury.

Anton told Anna he wanted to couple up with her
Anton told Anna he wanted to couple up with her. Picture: ITV2

And wasting no time in moving on, Anton told pharmacist Anna: "Obviously Molly has come in and she is very much my type. You know that.

Read More: Love Island confirm ‘leaked messages’ claiming Sherif Lanre was kicked out after fighting with Anton are FAKE

"I don’t want you to feel like you’re vulnerable in here. As long as I’m in here, I’ve got your back.

"As much as Molly is my type, she’s beautiful from the outside-in, you’re beautiful on the inside and out.

"You’re not necessarily my absolute type on paper but Molly, who is someone who is my type, I still wouldn’t want to be with someone like that.

He added: "I’m not saying that we’ll ever turn into something romantic but I just want to pick up where we left off before the recoupling."

Following Anton's failed attempt at wooing Anna by comparing her to Molly-Mae, Twitter users branded the Scottish gym owner "clueless".

"NEVER thought I’d say this at the start but I love Anton! He’s meant so well with Anna but is just so dumb 😂#loveisland," said one.

"#LoveIsland honestly anton is such a cutie but he’s just such a fool," another added, while a third wrote: "Anton trying to figure how what he did was wrong and why he can’t get a girl for over a week now."

Read More: Wes Nelson thinks Sherif got Love Island axe for 'fighting with producers'

And ITV2 viewers aren't the only ones confused, as speaking in the Beach Hut, Anna, 28, later confessed she wasn't exactly won over by Anton's speech.

"I don’t know whether to take that as a compliment or not," she said.

"If Anton liked me, he wouldn’t have been hitting on Molly. So, he doesn’t like me. I don’t know what he was trying to say. It was confusing me."

When Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths then questioned why Anton mentioned Molly-Mae when trying to get with Anna, he joked in the Beach Hut: "I’m starting to realise this is why I can’t get a girl in this villa."

The new bombshells caused a stir
The new bombshells caused a stir. Picture: ITV2

Elsewhere on the show, latest bombshells Maura Higgins and Elma Pazar caused a stir when they had to pick three lucky men each to cook them a meal from scratch.

Maura chose Tommy to prepare her starter, new boy Danny Williams to prepare her main course and firefighter Michael to prepare her dessert.

Meanwhile Essex lady Elma also went for Danny and Tommy, but also chose Anton for the main course.

Obviously single Anton was over the moon with the new girls as he later said: “My prayers have been answered finally! I’m absolutely buzzing about it."

Tommy seemed smitten with new girl Maura
Tommy seemed smitten with new girl Maura. Picture: ITV2

But it’s Tommy who clicks with new girl Maura after she told him she’s a ring girl, with the boxer later telling her: “You look absolutely stunning.”

