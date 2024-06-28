When will The Bear season 4 be out?

28 June 2024, 13:21 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 13:33

When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear?
When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear? Picture: Disney+
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As The Bear season 3 debuts on Disney+ and Hulu, what do we know about season 4 of the hit FX series?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bear returned on 27th June with season 3 of the critically acclaimed drama starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

With fans binging the 10 episodes within a matter of days, and with the series finale ending with a lot of unanswered questions, people are already asking when season 4 will be released.

This is especially true as it has been reported that the cast of The Bear filmed season 3 and season 4 back-to-back.

Here's everything we know so far about season 4 of The Bear, including release date.

The Bear is expected to return for a fourth season
The Bear is expected to return for a fourth season . Picture: Disney+

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

At the moment, it has not been confirmed when season 4 of The Bear will be released. In fact, it hasn't officially been announced yet if the show will return for another series.

Having said that, all signs point to yes! While FX is yet to confirm season 4, Deadline have reported that the Carmy, Richie, Sydney and the rest of the gang will be back at the restaurant.

What is even more exciting is that there have been recent reports that season 3 and 4 was filmed at the same time, which - and we're only speculating here - could mean we don't have to wait too long for more episodes.

The Bear season 3 has been another success, but has left fans with a lot of unanswered questions
The Bear season 3 has been another success, but has left fans with a lot of unanswered questions. Picture: Disney+

It was reported by Variety that the cast would be filming the two series back-to-back, with a source confirming this news to the publication.

The first season of The Bear was released in June 2022, the second in June 2023 and the third in June 2024. If release date patterns are anything to go by, this could mean we should expect season 4 in June 2025.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear season 3 soundtrack: All the music featured on the hit series

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions

The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024

Douglas is Cancelled full cast lineup from Karen Gillan to Nick Mohammad

Jeremy Clarkson posted on social media teasing Clarkson's Farm fans

Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

The Bear series three dropped on the 26th June 2024

The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

Casa Amor has fallen on the 28th episode of the last thee season of Love Island

When is Love Island’s Casa Amor? Start date and more exes introduced

These two Bridgerton actors have been spotted kissing in public

Bridgerton's Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington are dating in real life

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? MAFS Australia stars break silence

Married at First Sight

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

Love Island stars compete in the hotly-anticipated Heart Rate Challenge

Love Island 2024 heart rate challenge results

Trending on Heart

Shania Twain and Mutt Lange got divorced in 2010

Shania Twain's turbulent love life explained from two husbands and a wife swap

Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK

Is Shania Twain going on tour? UK tour dates and ticket information

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Eve is a music legend

Who is Eve? Her age, songs, net worth, film roles and family revealed

Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend is singer and songwriter Rosalia

Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend? The Bear star's relationship with Rosalia explained

Celebrities

Celine Dion's new single is out

Celine Dion 'Love Again' lyrics and meaning explained

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on Inheritance Taxes

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on inheritance taxes

Lifestyle

After her diagnosis Celine Dion downsized to a home in Las Vegas

Where does Celine Dion live? Inside her luxurious Las Vegas home

Celebrities

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently split

Ruth Langsford feels 'terribly guilty' over Eamonn Holmes heath woes

Fans believe Jeremy Allen White could be related to Gene Wilder

Is Jeremy Allen White related to Gene Wilder?

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Celine Dion's new documentary showed her having a seizure

Why Celine Dion insisted on keeping scary seizure footage in new documentary

Martin Lewis reveals his top tips and advice on council tax bills

Martin Lewis council tax reduction - how to check you're paying for the right band

Lifestyle

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion facts from age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Glasgow timings: When does the show start and finish at Hampden Park?