When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear? Picture: Disney+

By Alice Dear

As The Bear season 3 debuts on Disney+ and Hulu, what do we know about season 4 of the hit FX series?

The Bear returned on 27th June with season 3 of the critically acclaimed drama starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

With fans binging the 10 episodes within a matter of days, and with the series finale ending with a lot of unanswered questions, people are already asking when season 4 will be released.

This is especially true as it has been reported that the cast of The Bear filmed season 3 and season 4 back-to-back.

Here's everything we know so far about season 4 of The Bear, including release date.

The Bear is expected to return for a fourth season . Picture: Disney+

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

At the moment, it has not been confirmed when season 4 of The Bear will be released. In fact, it hasn't officially been announced yet if the show will return for another series.

Having said that, all signs point to yes! While FX is yet to confirm season 4, Deadline have reported that the Carmy, Richie, Sydney and the rest of the gang will be back at the restaurant.

What is even more exciting is that there have been recent reports that season 3 and 4 was filmed at the same time, which - and we're only speculating here - could mean we don't have to wait too long for more episodes.

The Bear season 3 has been another success, but has left fans with a lot of unanswered questions. Picture: Disney+

It was reported by Variety that the cast would be filming the two series back-to-back, with a source confirming this news to the publication.

The first season of The Bear was released in June 2022, the second in June 2023 and the third in June 2024. If release date patterns are anything to go by, this could mean we should expect season 4 in June 2025.