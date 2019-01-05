Who is The Voice contestant Peter Donegan and his famous dad Lonnie as they bring the nation to tears

Peter Donegan auditioned for the first episode of The Voice. Picture: Instagram

Peter Donegan, the son of British singer songwriter Lonnie Donegan who wrote a song for Tom Jones in the 60s, auditioned for The Voice 2019 and it got very emotional.

The Voice returned to our screens tonight, and we don't mean to be dramatic, but we're pretty sure we cried no less than 84 times throughout the episode.

In probably the most emotional talent show episode to ever grace our screens, we saw Peter Donegan, the son of late British singer Lonnie Donegan, audition.

Tom Jones was the only coach to turn for Peter, and we subsequently found out that the pair had a truly heart-wrenching connection.

When Peter told the coaches his name, Tom asked him if he was any relation to Lonnie Donegan. When Peter revealed that he was, Tom delightedly revealed to the audience and his fellow coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am that he toured with Lonnie.

He then told that Lonnie, who sadly passed away in 2002, had written a song for him called I'll Never Love Again, and asked Peter if he knew it.

Peter replied that he could play it on the piano and, to the delight of the audience, coaches and Peter's mum, wife and son watching from backstage, Tom and Peter performed a duet.

Who was Lonnie Donegan?

Lonnie Donegan was a British singer and songwriter. He was referred to as the "King of Skiffle', and was a big influence on 1960s British pop musicians.

He was once described as 'Britain's most successful and influential recording artist before The Beatles. He was made an MBE in 2000.

Lonnie Donegan is the father of The Voice contestant Peter Donegan. Picture: Getty

Lonnie Donegan songs

Lonnie had 31 UK Top 30 single hits, with three number ones. He was also the first British male singer ever with two US Top 10 hits.

His songs include Rock Island Line, Gamblin' Man, Midnight Special, Battle of New Orleans, and My Old Man's a Dustman.

What's the song Lonnie Donegan wrote for Tom Jones?

Lonnie Donegal's song I'll Never Fall In Love Again was recorded by Tom Jones in 1967 and later Elvis Presley.

Lonny Donegan was a British singer and songwriter. Picture: Getty

Lonnie Donegan's son Peter Donegan's The Voice audition

Peter Donegan brought his wife, son and mum along to watch him audition for The Voice. He appeared on the first episode, which aired on 5 January 2019.

Tom Jones was the only coach to turn for him, much to his delight due to their special connection.

Does Peter Donegan have Instagram?

You can follow Peter Donegan on Instagram @peterdonegan1983.

NOW READ:

The Voice coach will.i.am has never heard of The Greatest Showman and we can't quite believe it