Too Hot To Handle's Nathan hints one couple stayed together after the show

Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from season three of Too Hot To Handle has seemingly hinted at least one of the couples may have gone the distance...

If you, like us, polished off every single episode of Too Hot To Handle season three in one sitting, we're guessing you're clamouring to know if any of the couples stayed together.

**Major spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season three ahead**

The series was filmed in early 2021, meaning it's been a long time since the couples first got to know each other.

After the season finale, winners Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson were in an official relationship, with Nathan Soan Mngomezulu and Holly Scarfone were also going strong.

Too Hot To Handle stars usually wait until the show is up for a while before confirming whether they're still an item, but Nathan recently hinted to Heart.co.uk that at least one couple may have stayed together after the final.

"I can give you a little teaspoon," he teased.





"One couple out of the whole show, they definitely saw each other afterward. I think people did try and stay in contact, but it's obviously a bit hard with Covid."

We don't know which couple he's referring to, but Beaux and Harry also recently their romance may have continued after the show.

Speaking to the Express about his relationship status, Harry said: "You'll have to wait and see won't you? We're in a good place and we're in contact every day so...

Beaux added: "I'm not going to spoil it for everyone but I'm really happy, let's just say that. I think we're both in a brilliant place."