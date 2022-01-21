Exclusive

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan hints one couple stayed together after the show

21 January 2022, 10:50

Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from season three of Too Hot To Handle has seemingly hinted at least one of the couples may have gone the distance...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you, like us, polished off every single episode of Too Hot To Handle season three in one sitting, we're guessing you're clamouring to know if any of the couples stayed together.

**Major spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season three ahead**

The series was filmed in early 2021, meaning it's been a long time since the couples first got to know each other.

After the season finale, winners Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson were in an official relationship, with Nathan Soan Mngomezulu and Holly Scarfone were also going strong.

Nathan has hinted that at least once couple saw each other after filming
Nathan has hinted that at least once couple saw each other after filming. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle stars usually wait until the show is up for a while before confirming whether they're still an item, but Nathan recently hinted to Heart.co.uk that at least one couple may have stayed together after the final.

"I can give you a little teaspoon," he teased.


Beaux and Harry went official at the end of the series
Beaux and Harry went official at the end of the series. Picture: Netflix

"One couple out of the whole show, they definitely saw each other afterward. I think people did try and stay in contact, but it's obviously a bit hard with Covid."

We don't know which couple he's referring to, but Beaux and Harry also recently their romance may have continued after the show.

Nathan got close to Holly in the villa
Nathan got close to Holly in the villa. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to the Express about his relationship status, Harry said: "You'll have to wait and see won't you? We're in a good place and we're in contact every day so...

Beaux added: "I'm not going to spoil it for everyone but I'm really happy, let's just say that. I think we're both in a brilliant place."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think they know who Panda is

The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Panda with new Neighbours theory
Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel

Chicken Run sequel title announced by Netflix

Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series cast revealed

Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year

A look back at the late Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup's acting career
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?

Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has blocked Joe Swash on Instagram

Stacey Solomon explains why she had to block Joe Swash on Instagram

Celebrities

Meatloaf has sadly passed away

Meat Loaf dead: Singer dies aged 74 with wife by his side

Celebrities

Adele shared a tearful video to Instagram

Adele in tears as she's forced to postpone entire Las Vegas residency

Celebrities

Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies

Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products

Lifestyle

The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket

Lifestyle

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Ricky Gervais and Anti have a very special bond

Heartwarming moment After Life dog cries as Ricky Gervais talks about his death
Who is Truth?

Who is Truth from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The BOSH! boys have revealed their tips for going vegan

Easy tips for going vegan this year from the BOSH! boys

Lifestyle

The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related
Primark is launching a brand-new website

Primark shares date for new website launch in major shopping update

Lifestyle

JLS spill the tea

JLS play Spill The Tea and share secrets from the band's WhatsApp group
All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning