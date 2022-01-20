Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

20 January 2022, 14:26

Harry and Beaux seemed to forge a genuine romance in Too Hot To Handle - but are the stars still together? We investigate...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've already binged every episode of Too Hot To Handle (no judgment here...), we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting to find out if any of the couples are still an item.

One of the standout pairings of the series was Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond, who seemed to make a genuine connection in the series.

While Harry at first saw Beaux as a friend, he slowly realised he had romantic feelings for her - and even asked her to be his girlfriend.

But did they go the distance? Let's find out...

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle
Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Are Harry and Beaux still together?

Harry and Beaux have remained tight-lipped on whether they're still together in 2022, as contestants generally don't confirm either way until the series has been up for a while.

However, the pair did recently drop a hint that things could still be going strong in an interview ahead of the series launch.

Speaking to the Express about his relationship status, Harry said: "You'll have to wait and see won't you? We're in a good place and we're in contact every day so...

Beaux added: "I'm not going to spoil it for everyone but I'm really happy, let's just say that. I think we're both in a brilliant place."

We don't yet know if Beaux and Harry stayed together
We don't yet know if Beaux and Harry stayed together. Picture: Netflix

Heart.co.uk spoke to their fellow contestant Nathan before the series began, who hinted that one couple from the series could still be together.

He said: "I can give you a little teaspoon.

"One couple out of the whole show, they definitely saw each other afterward. I think people did try and stay in contact, but it's obviously a bit hard with Covid."

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of Too Hot To Handle are available to watch now on Netflix.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?

Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Ricky Gervais and Anti have a very special bond

Heartwarming moment After Life dog cries as Ricky Gervais talks about his death
Who is Truth?

Who is Truth from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies

Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products

Lifestyle

The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket

Lifestyle

The BOSH! boys have revealed their tips for going vegan

Easy tips for going vegan this year from the BOSH! boys

Lifestyle

Primark is launching a brand-new website

Primark shares date for new website launch in major shopping update

Lifestyle

JLS spill the tea

JLS play Spill The Tea and share secrets from the band's WhatsApp group
All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Eddie Boxshall has spoken out on his split with Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall breaks silence on shock split

Celebrities

Who is Traffic Cone?

The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone has 'true' identity exposed on GMB
Ricky Gervais and Anti the German Shepherd have a very special bond

Does the dog in After Life belong to Ricky Gervais?

Netflix

Nathan and Holly broke the most rules

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants still together?
Ricky Gervais stars in the final series of After Life

After Life season 3 ending explained: Ricky Gervais confirms theory

Netflix

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't make your bed

Cleaning expert explains why you should never make your bed in the morning

Lifestyle

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?

Ricky Gervais and Netflix have donated 25 benches to local councils for a very important reason

Ricky Gervais donates After Life-inspired benches to UK councils

Netflix