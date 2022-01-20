Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Harry and Beaux seemed to forge a genuine romance in Too Hot To Handle - but are the stars still together? We investigate...

If you've already binged every episode of Too Hot To Handle (no judgment here...), we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting to find out if any of the couples are still an item.

One of the standout pairings of the series was Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond, who seemed to make a genuine connection in the series.

While Harry at first saw Beaux as a friend, he slowly realised he had romantic feelings for her - and even asked her to be his girlfriend.

But did they go the distance? Let's find out...

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Are Harry and Beaux still together?

Harry and Beaux have remained tight-lipped on whether they're still together in 2022, as contestants generally don't confirm either way until the series has been up for a while.

However, the pair did recently drop a hint that things could still be going strong in an interview ahead of the series launch.

Speaking to the Express about his relationship status, Harry said: "You'll have to wait and see won't you? We're in a good place and we're in contact every day so...

Beaux added: "I'm not going to spoil it for everyone but I'm really happy, let's just say that. I think we're both in a brilliant place."

We don't yet know if Beaux and Harry stayed together. Picture: Netflix

Heart.co.uk spoke to their fellow contestant Nathan before the series began, who hinted that one couple from the series could still be together.

He said: "I can give you a little teaspoon.

"One couple out of the whole show, they definitely saw each other afterward. I think people did try and stay in contact, but it's obviously a bit hard with Covid."

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of Too Hot To Handle are available to watch now on Netflix.