Vigil theme tune: Who sings the theme tune to the BBC drama?

What is the theme song for BBC's Vigil? Picture: BBC

Who sings the Vigil theme song? Here's everything you need to know about the singer...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the new BBC drama Vigil starring Martin Compston and Suranne Jones.

The six-part series follows a criminal investigation after a crew member is found dead onboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil.

In a shock twist, Martin's character Craig Burke was killed off within the first eight minutes, before detective chief inspector Amy Silva is tasked with going onboard to find out what happened.

Martin Compston's character was killed off in Vigil. Picture: BBC

But as viewers watch the drama unfold, many have been asking what the theme song is and who sings it. Well, here’s what we know…

Who sings the theme tune to Vigil?

The theme song of Vigil is sung by Danish singer-songwriter Agnes Obel and is called Fuel to the Fire.

The track was originally released on her 2013 album Aventine, and has gone down very well with everyone at home.

One person wrote: "I really enjoyed the first episode of #vigil! Great drama, looking forward to seeing it again tomorrow night, missed my man Steve Arnott, glad to see him back, in one way or another... Theme song's also an absolute banger too!"

Another said: "This song grabbed me. Theme music for #Vigil," while a third agreed: "It's heartbreakingly lovely, isn't it..."

Obel’s songs have previously been used for other TV series’ including Big Little Lies, The Leftovers, Grey’s Anatomy, Lovesick and Euphoria.

Meanwhile, back on screen fans of the show recently learned that Burke had been poisoned, and didn’t die of a head injury.

While Amy Silva is chasing leads at sea, DS Kirsten Longacre is simultaneously chasing the same information on land.

Episode three also introduced several new players including two MI5 agents and local electioneering politician Patrick Cruden.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what really happened to Burke, but we’re sure there are plenty more twists to come.