White Lotus season 3: Release date, where to watch, cast and storyline

29 January 2025, 12:13

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025
White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025. Picture: HBO

By Zoe Adams

Where can you stream White Lotus? What's the theme for 2025? And what location is all the drama happening this time? Here's everything you need to know about the new season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

White Lotus fans have only weeks to wait until the next instalment of holiday drama is dropped on to their TV screens but as we prepare for the new storyline and cast, we have a lot of information we need to brush up on.

With a huge gap since season 2 due to the writer's and actor's strikes, it feels like forever since we saw the brilliant Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya meet her death in the epic finale boat scene.

Now, with a fresh bunch of new episodes to get ready for, we look at the White Lotus season 3 cast and if there are any returning characters. Plus, which exotic location is it all unfolding on this time?

Here's everything you need to know about White Lotus season 3 from start date, streaming channel, theme and plot.

White Lotus producers have called in a brilliant cast for season 3
White Lotus producers have called in a brilliant cast for season 3. Picture: HBO

When is White Lotus season 3's release date and where is it being streamed?

The brand new season will be returning to HBO on Sunday, February 16th, and will be available to stream on Sky Go and NOW on Monday, February 17th.

This season faced quite a few delays and set backs like the 2023 writers and actors’ strikes meaning filming didn't begin until Feb 2024.

Season 1 of White Lotus was released in July 2021 and season 2 was available to watch in October 2022. Both of these seasons are available to watch on Sky and NOW should you want to recap ahead of the new season's start date.

Where is White Lotus season 3 filmed?

We've seen some pretty exotic locations from previous season such as Hawaii and Italy and this one is no exception as the cast and story lands in Thailand.

Specific parts of the island included in filming are said to be Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui. They filmed in luxury hotels including Anantara Bophut, the Four Seasons and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas.

Japan has already been rumoured to be the location of a potential season 4.

Is there a White Lotus season 3 trailer?

On January 27th, just weeks before the new season drops, they released a full and thrilling trailer. See below for all the action.

Watch The White Lotus season 3 trailer

What is the storyline and theme of White Lotus season 3?

Each season of the dark hotel series has had some sort of theme and this one seems to be all about death.

Following a new crowd of guests at the Thailand White Lotus, not much has been given away in regards to the plot and theme but we are promised it will be "supersized".

Mike White, a writer and producer for the series has said to HBO: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus."

White Lotus season 3 is set in Thailand
White Lotus season 3 is set in Thailand. Picture: HBO

Who is in the White Lotus season 3 cast?

Of course, we're sad there is no Jennifer for the first time, however, the cast is just as fabulous and there is a returning face for this season.

From season one, we'll see the return of Natasha Rothwell, the spa manager of the Hawaiian resort. Talking of her return, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "When [creator] Mike White was finishing up season two, he asked to grab dinner with me. I thought nothing of it.

"But he was already thinking about season three and wanting to explore her more. I told him I’d follow him anywhere, and I meant it. I didn’t know where the shoot or the storyline were, it was just a yes.”

Other stars include:

  • Carrie Coon - Laurie
  • Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett
  • Amie Lou Wood - Chelsea
  • Leslie Bibb - Kate
  • Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn
  • Parker Posey - Victoria
  • Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal (Blackpink) - hotel stagg
  • Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon
  • Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper
  • Sam Nivola - Lochlan

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jack Fincham has been sent to prison for six weekd

Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks after dog attack

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Danielle and Sammy

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their Love Island split explained

Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Trending on Heart

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together

Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

Royals

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast! Let Jamie and Amanda help with your Valentine's Day engagement

Mo Gilligan first joined the Masked Singer UK for series two.

Why is Mo Gilligan not on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer

Love Island has a series of strict rules.

Love Island rules: Everything that could get contestants kicked out the villa

Love Island All Stars 2025

Scott was left blindsided by Luca's comments.

What happened between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas? Their explosive Love Island row explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained
MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

Grace Jackson is returning to Love Island

Grace Jackson facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Danielle Sellers is joining Love Island All Stars

Danielle Sellers facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Drink