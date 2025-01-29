White Lotus season 3: Release date, where to watch, cast and storyline

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025. Picture: HBO

By Zoe Adams

Where can you stream White Lotus? What's the theme for 2025? And what location is all the drama happening this time? Here's everything you need to know about the new season.

White Lotus fans have only weeks to wait until the next instalment of holiday drama is dropped on to their TV screens but as we prepare for the new storyline and cast, we have a lot of information we need to brush up on.

With a huge gap since season 2 due to the writer's and actor's strikes, it feels like forever since we saw the brilliant Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya meet her death in the epic finale boat scene.

Now, with a fresh bunch of new episodes to get ready for, we look at the White Lotus season 3 cast and if there are any returning characters. Plus, which exotic location is it all unfolding on this time?

Here's everything you need to know about White Lotus season 3 from start date, streaming channel, theme and plot.

White Lotus producers have called in a brilliant cast for season 3. Picture: HBO

When is White Lotus season 3's release date and where is it being streamed?

The brand new season will be returning to HBO on Sunday, February 16th, and will be available to stream on Sky Go and NOW on Monday, February 17th.

This season faced quite a few delays and set backs like the 2023 writers and actors’ strikes meaning filming didn't begin until Feb 2024.

Season 1 of White Lotus was released in July 2021 and season 2 was available to watch in October 2022. Both of these seasons are available to watch on Sky and NOW should you want to recap ahead of the new season's start date.

Where is White Lotus season 3 filmed?

We've seen some pretty exotic locations from previous season such as Hawaii and Italy and this one is no exception as the cast and story lands in Thailand.

Specific parts of the island included in filming are said to be Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui. They filmed in luxury hotels including Anantara Bophut, the Four Seasons and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas.

Japan has already been rumoured to be the location of a potential season 4.

Is there a White Lotus season 3 trailer?

On January 27th, just weeks before the new season drops, they released a full and thrilling trailer. See below for all the action.

Watch The White Lotus season 3 trailer

What is the storyline and theme of White Lotus season 3?

Each season of the dark hotel series has had some sort of theme and this one seems to be all about death.

Following a new crowd of guests at the Thailand White Lotus, not much has been given away in regards to the plot and theme but we are promised it will be "supersized".

Mike White, a writer and producer for the series has said to HBO: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus."

White Lotus season 3 is set in Thailand. Picture: HBO

Who is in the White Lotus season 3 cast?

Of course, we're sad there is no Jennifer for the first time, however, the cast is just as fabulous and there is a returning face for this season.

From season one, we'll see the return of Natasha Rothwell, the spa manager of the Hawaiian resort. Talking of her return, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "When [creator] Mike White was finishing up season two, he asked to grab dinner with me. I thought nothing of it.

"But he was already thinking about season three and wanting to explore her more. I told him I’d follow him anywhere, and I meant it. I didn’t know where the shoot or the storyline were, it was just a yes.”

Other stars include:

Carrie Coon - Laurie

- Laurie Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett

- Rick Hatchett Amie Lou Wood - Chelsea

- Chelsea Leslie Bibb - Kate

- Kate Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn

- Jaclyn Parker Posey - Victoria

- Victoria Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal (Blackpink) - hotel stagg

(Blackpink) - hotel stagg Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

- Timothy Ratliff Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon

- Saxon Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper

- Piper Sam Nivola - Lochlan

