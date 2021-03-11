Who plays Max in Ginny and Georgia?

Sara Waisglass plays Maxine Baker in Ginny and Georgia. Picture: Netflix/Instagram/Maxine Baker

Max from Ginny and Georgia actress: who plays Max in the Netflix show and what else has she been in?

If you're just getting started on Ginny and Georgia, you can bet it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The 10-part series tells the story of a free-spirited mum named Georgia, who moves with her kids to an affluent town named Wellsbury in Massachusetts.

One of the main focuses of the series is Ginny's new school friendships, including with Maxine - who becomes her best friend.

Max is played by Sara Waisglass, who has appeared in a number of other TV shows previously.

Here's your need-to-know on her.





Max is played by Sara Waisglass. Picture: Netflix

Who is Sara Waisglass? What's her age and background?

Sara, 22, is an actress from Toronto, Canada.

What else has Sara Waisglass been in?

She is also known for playing Madison St. Claire in October Faction in 2020, as well as Lyla in Holly Hobbie (2018-2019).

Sara also played the teenage Esther in Suits.

Speaking about her role in Ginny & Georgia, Sara previously wrote on Instagram: "It’s fun! It’s sexy! It’s EVERYTHING. I love this character so much I could burst, but I love the people behind this show even more✨very excited to share their genius brains with the world!!"

What is Sara Waisglass' Instagram name?

You can follow her @sarawais.

Is there a trailer for Ginny and Georgia?

You can watch the full trailer below:

Who else is in the Ginny & Georgia cast?

The main cast list is below:

Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son and Ginny's half-brother

Jennifer Robertson - Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass - Maxine "Max" Baker

Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack - Joe

