YouTuber who snogged sister now kisses his MUM and disgusts everyone

YouTuber Chris Monroe has once again disgusted all of his fans. Picture: YouTube

By Mared Parry

YouTube prankster Chris Monroe recently made headlines after kissing his sister for a video, but he's taken it a step further and kissed his own mum

PrankInvasion, otherwise known as Chris Monroe has hit all of the headlines recently, and not for the best reason.

The YouTuber, who has over three million subscribers, fully snogged his half sister back in March - tongues and all - and people were NOT happy about it.

However, the 26-year-old from California has taken it a step further and kissed his own MUM.

The brand-new video, titled "Kissing My Actual Mom Prank" was uploaded to Chris' YouTube on May 4th, and it's already racked up an impressive 875k views.

In the video he says he had to "beg" his mother for two hours to do the video, and said it was "even worse than kissing [his sister] Caitlyn".

He said he was "sweating", "so nervous", and that it was all "spur of the moment".

Both the mum and Chris close their eyes and pucker up for a kiss, and both erupt into fits of laughter afterwards.

Chris then asks his mum "how does that feel like for you, as my mum, kissing your son?"

The mum replies: "I feel like you're two years old" implying that she doesn't see anything wrong with the kiss.

The YouTuber ends the video with the lovely sentiment: "I gotta go wash my mouth".