Aldi’s sold-out Kevin the Carrot merchandise is now on eBay for more than three times it’s original price

26 November 2019, 13:30

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot merchandise sold out in a matter of hours online
Aldi's Kevin the Carrot merchandise sold out in a matter of hours online.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot merchandise sold out in a matter of hours online, and now people are turning elsewhere to get the festive toys.

Aldi’s beloved character Kevin the Carrot returned for the supermarket’s Christmas advert this year, as Kevin as joined by wife, Katie, and their children.

Russell Sprout and Tiny Tom were among new characters introduced in the festive advert.

READ MORE: How to tell if your child is on Santa's naughty list, according to their teachers

With the new advert came Aldi’s new merchandise, which includes giant toys of the beloved characters, as well as decorations and clothing.

The toys are already showing up on eBay, but for over three times their retail prices
The toys are already showing up on eBay, but for over three times their retail prices.

However, the brand have already sold out online, leaving many shoppers disappointed.

One person Tweeted this morning: “I would of had better luck getting Glastonbury tickets than bloody Kevin the carrot! Log back in at 7am and they are all sold out!”

Another added: “Just waited 20 mins to get on Aldi website for Kevin the carrot and they are completely sold out #scandalous.”

Aldi are encouraging those who didn’t get their hands on a Kevin, Katie or any of the other merchandise to check in their local stores for products
Aldi are encouraging those who didn't get their hands on a Kevin, Katie or any of the other merchandise to check in their local stores for products.

For those who weren’t up at 3:00AM to get their Kevin, Katie, Russell or Tom, the toys are already showing up on eBay, but for over three times their retail prices.

The Kevin and Katie plush toys, for example, were sold by Aldi for only £3.99 each, while someone is now selling the two of them for a whopping £23.99.

The Tiny Tom and Russell Sprout plush toys were also originally £3.99, and can now be bought on eBay for between £13.99 and £16.99 each.

Aldi are encouraging those who didn’t get their hands on a Kevin, Katie or any of the other merchandise to check in their local stores for products.

READ NOW: Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

