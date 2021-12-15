Exclusive

First Date's Fred Sirieix urges women to propose to their 'scared' men this Christmas

Fred Sirieix says it's time women forget convention and get down on one knee. Picture: Moss Bros / Alamy

By Emma Gritt

The Channel 4 maître d explains new research that claims more than 70 per cent of people think it's OK for women to pop the question - and why not?

It is expected that more women will be proposing to their partners than ever before this Christmas - and Fred Sirieix is all for it.

The First Dates star, 49, says that the pandemic has made people more determined to live life to the fullest, and if that involves breaking with tradition, then even better.

New figures released by high street tailor Moss Bros found that nearly three quarters of people are in favour of women proposing (71 per cent), and just under half of Brits are enamoured with the idea of a proposal under the Christmas mistletoe.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, the dad-of-two explained that it’s time for people to forget society’s ‘rules’ about what men and women should or shouldn’t do - and also to stop worrying about what other people think.

He said: “Most people now think nothing about women proposing, you don’t even need to wait for a Leap Year - you can just do it.

Fred's Moss Bros. edit is full of classic - and very smart! - pieces. Picture: Moss Bros.

“People have always done proposals at Christmas, but I think after the last year people have a new sense of ‘we need to make the most of life now - stop putting things off and just enjoy it’.“And when it comes to women proposing, why wouldn’t they? It’s fantastic.

“We have so many preconceptions about what men should do and women should do.

“You can’t live your life worried about what people will think or how it makes you look.”

Fred also stressed that getting down on one knee can be a very overwhelming and scary experience for men - and their reluctance to take a chance could be the barrier from proposing, rather than not wanting to settle down.

He added: “There is a real misconception of what men are, and who men are and what they should be like.

“Like women they lack confidence and they can be shy and awkward about certain things. They can be scared.

“What does it mean to be a man? Being a man - there are so many different ways to be a man - it’s no longer about having a hairy chest and going out hunting in the woods. We have to move on with the times.”

When asked to share some of his top proposal tips, Fred said the key to making someone feel special is very simple - and it’s something he had learnt during his decades-long career working front of house at some of Europe’s top restaurants - making someone feel seen.

He said: “If you want to make someone feel good tell them how good you think they are and how much you love them, and tell them why.”

Fred also encouraged people to make sure that they learn to appreciate their partner’s smaller gestures, whether it is bringing a coffee or holding hands, and for people stuck in a romance rut, he says sometimes doing something nice for their other half is all it takes to help bring back the spark.

The range also features more casual pieces. Picture: Moss Bros.

With Christmas approaching, there is another way to show the man in your life how much you care - treating him to some of the pieces from Fred’s new edit at Moss Bros, starting from £14.95.

He has handpicked some gorgeous pieces designed to be mixed and matched to make the perfect look for any occasion, from a smart dinner date to a night out with the boys, or just lounging around at home.