NASA reveals the exact time you can see Santa's Sleigh flying across the sky

16 December 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 16:58

Make sure you don't miss the chance to see Santa's sleigh fly by
Make sure you don't miss the chance to see Santa's sleigh fly by. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

You'll be able to see a very faint light from Santa's Sleigh moving across the sky during the week leading up to Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Christmas just around the corner, it's no wonder we're all getting excited for Santa Claus to visit on December 25.

And while the Christmas lights, films and music have already got us in the festive mood, nothing gets us excited for the big day like spotting Santa's Sleigh up in the sky.

And now, thanks to NASA, we know exactly when to look up at the stars to catch a glimpse of the sleighs lights.

People can usually spot the sleigh on Christmas Eve, however, NASA have informed us that this year Santa will be flying around too fast for the naked eye to spot on December 24.

NASA have revealed the exact time to look up in the sky to see Santa's sleigh
NASA have revealed the exact time to look up in the sky to see Santa's sleigh. Picture: Getty

However, the week leading up to Christmas, Santa's sleigh will be visible as he carries out his pre-Christmas checks.

Santa's Sleigh will be moving across the sky, coincidentally at the same time at the International Space Station, in the early hours of the morning from December 18 to December 23.

You'll be able to see it at specific times with the naked eye, if you know where to look.

While the sleigh will not be visible on Christmas Eve, you can spot it during the lead up to the big day
While the sleigh will not be visible on Christmas Eve, you can spot it during the lead up to the big day. Picture: Getty

NASA said: “It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up.

"Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and travelling thousands of miles an hour faster!”

NASA explains that you can tell it is 'Santa's Sleigh' rather than a plane because it will not change direction and will not have flashing lights.

This is when you can see Santa's Sleigh in the coming days:

Saturday 18th December 7:32 AM

  • It will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the South East

Sunday 19th December 6:45 AM

  • It will be visible for 3 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East

Tuesday 21st December 6:46 AM

  • It will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South-South West to the East

Wednesday 22nd December 5:59 AM

  • It will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the East South East

Thursday 23rd December 5:14 AM

  • It will be visible for 2 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East

Thursday 23rd December 6:47 AM

  • It will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South West to the East

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Giving Veganuary a go? Here are some cookbooks to help you on your way...

11 vegan cookbooks to buy for Veganuary

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced
Rightmove have unveiled their most viewed homes of the year

Rightmove have shared the most viewed houses of 2021

A woman is furious at her mother-in-law

Mother-in-law banned from babysitting granddaughter after secret ear piercing
The perfect gift guide for your siblings

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your brother or sister this year

Trending on Heart

There will be an explosion on Emmerdale this Christmas

Full list of Emmerdale characters who could die in Christmas Day pub explosion

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity may be forced to film in North Wales for the third year in a row

I'm A Celebrity 'could return to Wales' next year for 2022 series

TV & Movies

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city this Christmas

Travel

Everyone is different when it comes to preferences on room temperatures at home (stock images)

This is the optimal room temperature, according to science

The woman has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I want to name my baby after a Harry Potter character - is it too out there?'
Weighted blankets are soaring in popularity

7 weighted blankets to sooth stress and bring comfort this winter
Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos from Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon shares adorable Christmas photos in matching pyjamas

Celebrities

Amba Metcalfe is played by Ava Jayasinghe in Emmerdale

How old is Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

TV & Movies

The mum was in hysterics when she saw the photo

Mum in stitches at Hermes' hilarious proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old's hand
Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete Sandiford receive shock message from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox

A woman has banned her brother from her wedding

'My sister says I destroyed her wedding by getting married first'
The optical illusion has divided the internet

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided
Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious update on her Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon says her Christmas tree is the 'worst on Instagram'

Celebrities

Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee

Danny Miller wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money

TV & Movies