NASA reveals the exact time you can see Santa's Sleigh flying across the sky

Make sure you don't miss the chance to see Santa's sleigh fly by. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

You'll be able to see a very faint light from Santa's Sleigh moving across the sky during the week leading up to Christmas.

With Christmas just around the corner, it's no wonder we're all getting excited for Santa Claus to visit on December 25.

And while the Christmas lights, films and music have already got us in the festive mood, nothing gets us excited for the big day like spotting Santa's Sleigh up in the sky.

And now, thanks to NASA, we know exactly when to look up at the stars to catch a glimpse of the sleighs lights.

People can usually spot the sleigh on Christmas Eve, however, NASA have informed us that this year Santa will be flying around too fast for the naked eye to spot on December 24.

NASA have revealed the exact time to look up in the sky to see Santa's sleigh. Picture: Getty

However, the week leading up to Christmas, Santa's sleigh will be visible as he carries out his pre-Christmas checks.

Santa's Sleigh will be moving across the sky, coincidentally at the same time at the International Space Station, in the early hours of the morning from December 18 to December 23.

You'll be able to see it at specific times with the naked eye, if you know where to look.

While the sleigh will not be visible on Christmas Eve, you can spot it during the lead up to the big day. Picture: Getty

NASA said: “It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up.

"Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and travelling thousands of miles an hour faster!”

NASA explains that you can tell it is 'Santa's Sleigh' rather than a plane because it will not change direction and will not have flashing lights.

This is when you can see Santa's Sleigh in the coming days:

Saturday 18th December 7:32 AM

It will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the South East

Sunday 19th December 6:45 AM

It will be visible for 3 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East

Tuesday 21st December 6:46 AM

It will be visible for 6 minutes moving from the South-South West to the East

Wednesday 22nd December 5:59 AM

It will be visible for 5 minutes moving from the South to the East South East

Thursday 23rd December 5:14 AM

It will be visible for 2 minutes moving from the South-South East to the East South East

Thursday 23rd December 6:47 AM