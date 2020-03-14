'Don't book travel in the next two to three months' advises Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis

14 March 2020, 14:49

Don't book travel in the next two to three months, Martin says
Don't book travel in the next two to three months, Martin says. Picture: Getty/ITV

Martin Lewis, founder of Moneysavingexport.com, says not to book travel for the next two to three months.

With the Easter holidays and summer ahead, many may be eager to book or reschedule holidays once travel restrictions ease up. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis says his advice is to wait.

Appearing on This Morning, he says, he won't be "booking to go away in the next two or three months."

Read more: Martin Lewis reveals millions of couple could be owned up to £1,150 in Marriage tax allowance

Speaking with Phil and Holly he explains, "would I book a holiday for October? Well, you might get a cheap price.

"I would get my travel insurance in place and I would consider doing that based on my personal vulnerability."

He explains further, "As a man under 50 with no underlying health conditions and with a family who's young, yes I would.

"If I were 65, 70, and I had some vulnerability to Coronavirus I wouldn't be booking anything at the moment."

Read more: Disney's Florida and Paris theme parks close from this weekend amid Coronavirus

Martin Lewis says to consider your personal vulnerabilities to travel.
Martin Lewis says to consider your personal vulnerabilities to travel. Picture: Getty

He has repeatedly warned people to buy their travel insurance immediately after they book their trips--his ASAB rule, which stands for As Soon As You've Booked.

“This is the big warning,” the money expert said: “I do it every year - I talk about booking travel insurance ASAB - as soon as you book.

“Because if you don’t and something happens in the meantime before you get travel insurance, you’re not covered.”

Read more: Drinking on holiday can void your travel insurance

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Takeaway companies have announced new measures amid Coronavirus concern

Can you still order a takeaway amid Coronavirus outbreak? Deliveroo and Uber Eats announce plans
The new drug will transform things for sufferers

'Miracle' once-a-month drug to treat migraines approved for use on NHS
Brits have been warned against non-essential travel to certain parts of Spain

Brits warned against non-essential travel to areas of Spain as Coronavirus concern escalates
How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed
The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 798?

Trending on Heart

Abby regrets years of crying over Ben and Kristina

Abby Cohen reveals she's found happiness after ex-husband Ben left her for Kristina Rihanoff

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle's security guard, Big Steve, is working with Judge Rinder

Judge Rinder hires Jeremy Kyle's security guard Big Steve

TV & Movies

Lynne and Pete with son George Gilbey, are Gogglebox legends

Who are Gogglebox couple Linda and Pete McGarry? Clacton couple who used to appear with son George Gilbey

TV & Movies

Netflix

The true story behind new Netflix drama Lost Girls

TV & Movies

A Peter Pan live action remake is in the works

Peter Pan live action remake: Cast, release date and storyline revealed

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers left baffled over blunder as no one in the village hears Cain's garage being wrecked

Emmerdale viewers left baffled over blunder as no one in the village sees Cain's garage being wrecked

TV & Movies