'Don't book travel in the next two to three months' advises Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis

Don't book travel in the next two to three months, Martin says. Picture: Getty/ITV

Martin Lewis, founder of Moneysavingexport.com, says not to book travel for the next two to three months.

With the Easter holidays and summer ahead, many may be eager to book or reschedule holidays once travel restrictions ease up. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis says his advice is to wait.

Appearing on This Morning, he says, he won't be "booking to go away in the next two or three months."

Read more: Martin Lewis reveals millions of couple could be owned up to £1,150 in Marriage tax allowance

Speaking with Phil and Holly he explains, "would I book a holiday for October? Well, you might get a cheap price.

"I would get my travel insurance in place and I would consider doing that based on my personal vulnerability."

He explains further, "As a man under 50 with no underlying health conditions and with a family who's young, yes I would.

"If I were 65, 70, and I had some vulnerability to Coronavirus I wouldn't be booking anything at the moment."

Read more: Disney's Florida and Paris theme parks close from this weekend amid Coronavirus

Martin Lewis says to consider your personal vulnerabilities to travel. Picture: Getty

He has repeatedly warned people to buy their travel insurance immediately after they book their trips--his ASAB rule, which stands for As Soon As You've Booked.

“This is the big warning,” the money expert said: “I do it every year - I talk about booking travel insurance ASAB - as soon as you book.

“Because if you don’t and something happens in the meantime before you get travel insurance, you’re not covered.”

Read more: Drinking on holiday can void your travel insurance