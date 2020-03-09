Martin Lewis reveals millions of couples could be owed up to £1,150 in Marriage Tax Allowance

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning to talk about Marriage Allowance.

Martin Lewis has revealed that thousands of couples are owed money in Marriage Allowance relief.

Appearing on This Morning, the Money Saving Expert explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that more than two million married couples and civil partners could be missing out on the financial boost.

Marriage Allowance lets people with income of £12,500 or less, transfer up to £1,250 of their Personal Allowance to their spouse or civil partner, if they earn more than you.

This reduces their tax by up to £250 for the 2020 to 2021 tax year.

In addition to the current tax year, claims can also be backdated four years to April 2015, so it means couples could be owed up to £1,150.

But Martin urged viewers to claim it before the April 5 deadline for this tax year.

He explained: “On the 6th April we have a new tax year, and for the first time that means you can’t go back to the beginning.

"So you will lose the 2015/16 tax year if you were eligible, if you don’t claim it now - because after the 6th April you can no longer back claim that amount.”

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Applying for Marriage Allowance is a quick and easy way for married couples and people in a civil partnership to have £250 or more put back in their pockets.

“It’s fantastic to see so many couples have already put a few minutes aside to apply, and we hope many more will sign up to take advantage of this tax relief.”

He added: “So look, if you’re a non-taxpayer married to a taxpayer in almost every circumstance, this is a big winner for you.

“2.4million of you are eligible and missing out."

How to apply for marriage tax allowance

It only takes a few minutes using the application at HMRC.

Customers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland can apply directly through HMRC if all the following apply:

- you’re married or in a civil partnership

- you do not pay income tax or your income is below your Personal Allowance (usually £12,500)

- your partner pays Income Tax at the basic rate between £12,501 and £50,000

You'll need both your national insurance numbers and one of a range of different acceptable forms of ID for the non-taxpayer.

