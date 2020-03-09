Martin Lewis reveals millions of couples could be owed up to £1,150 in Marriage Tax Allowance

9 March 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 11:55

Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning
Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning to talk about Marriage Allowance.

Martin Lewis has revealed that thousands of couples are owed money in Marriage Allowance relief.

Appearing on This Morning, the Money Saving Expert explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that more than two million married couples and civil partners could be missing out on the financial boost.

Marriage Allowance lets people with income of £12,500 or less, transfer up to £1,250 of their Personal Allowance to their spouse or civil partner, if they earn more than you.

This reduces their tax by up to £250 for the 2020 to 2021 tax year.

Martin Lewis explained how to claim Marriage Tax Allowance
Martin Lewis explained how to claim Marriage Tax Allowance. Picture: ITV

In addition to the current tax year, claims can also be backdated four years to April 2015, so it means couples could be owed up to £1,150.

Read More: Martin Lewis on whether you should book a holiday amid Coronavirus fears

But Martin urged viewers to claim it before the April 5 deadline for this tax year.

He explained: “On the 6th April we have a new tax year, and for the first time that means you can’t go back to the beginning.

"So you will lose the 2015/16 tax year if you were eligible, if you don’t claim it now - because after the 6th April you can no longer back claim that amount.”

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Applying for Marriage Allowance is a quick and easy way for married couples and people in a civil partnership to have £250 or more put back in their pockets.

“It’s fantastic to see so many couples have already put a few minutes aside to apply, and we hope many more will sign up to take advantage of this tax relief.”

He added: “So look, if you’re a non-taxpayer married to a taxpayer in almost every circumstance, this is a big winner for you.

Read More: Martin Lewis issues 'big warning' to holidaymakers over coronavirus travel insurance

“2.4million of you are eligible and missing out."

How to apply for marriage tax allowance

It only takes a few minutes using the application at HMRC

Customers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland can apply directly through HMRC if all the following apply:

- you’re married or in a civil partnership

- you do not pay income tax or your income is below your Personal Allowance (usually £12,500)

- your partner pays Income Tax at the basic rate between £12,501 and £50,000

You'll need both your national insurance numbers and one of a range of different acceptable forms of ID for the non-taxpayer.

You can find out more here.

Read More: Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to people currently in their overdrafts

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Tulisa Contostavlos

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Star's age, career and net worth revealed

Celebrities

There are calls to ban the pubs from soaps over fears they encourage binge drinking

Petition calls for ban on soap pubs like Queen Vic and Rovers over fears they encourage boozing
Bradley Walsh is pranked by Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh loses it as The Chase descends into chaos during explosive Ant and Dec prank
Holly Willoughby's outfit is from the highstreet

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £36 faux leather skirt from Warehouse

Celebrities

Joe Swash made a nod to his late friend Caroline Flack

Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash pays touching tribute to Caroline Flack with hidden message during final

Dancing On Ice 2020

Trending on Heart

The Chief Medical Officer hasn't ruled out future school closures

How to prepare if schools are closed because of Coronavirus

Lifestyle

The amazing spa will open in Manchester

A £250m indoor waterpark with slides, swim-up bars and more is coming to the UK

Travel

Disney fans are dying to snap up these £3 Primark trainers.

Disney fans in disbelief as Primark's Minnie Mouse trainers hit shelves for just £3

Fashion

Joe Swash was left shocked as he was announced as the winner of Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash wins Dancing On Ice 2020

Dancing On Ice 2020

Brianne Delcourt was left red-faced as Phillip Schofield made the quip

Phillip Schofield leaves Brianne Delcourt red-faced as he jokes she's pregnant with fiancé Kevin Kilbane

Dancing On Ice 2020