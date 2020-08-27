Is Eat Out To Help Out still running on Bank Holiday Monday?

27 August 2020, 11:42

When will the Eat Out To Help Out scheme end?
When will the Eat Out To Help Out scheme end? Picture: PA

Eat Out To Help Out ends next week - but when is the last day? And will it still be running on Bank Holiday Monday?

Eat Out To Help Out has seen millions of Brits claim money off their restaurant bills this month, but the scheme comes to an end next week.

Read more: Restaurants pull out of Eat Out to Help Out scheme over 'rude' customers

The programme - which allows any restaurant, pub or eatery to give 50 per cent off (up to £10 a head) each food bill between Mondays and Wednesdays - was introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help the restaurant industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite calls for the government to extend the scheme, it is due to end at the end of August.

Here's your need-to-know on its end date.

Millions of Brits have taken advantage of the scheme
Millions of Brits have taken advantage of the scheme. Picture: PA

When does Eat Out To Help Out End? Will it run on August Bank Holiday Monday?

There has been some confusion over whether the scheme will still be operating on Bank Holiday Monday, but it has been confirmed that it will operate on that day.

August 31 will be the last day of the scheme, so anyone wishing to take advantage of the deal has just one more day left to do so.

Read more: Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker reveals all nearby restaurants offering 50% discount

Eat Out To Help Out ends on August 31
Eat Out To Help Out ends on August 31. Picture: PA

How does Eat Out To Help Out work?

Restaurants who have signed up for the scheme are able to offer diners 50 per cent off their bill (up to £10 a head) between Mondays and Wednesdays. The offer is only applicable for food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Announcing the scheme in the House of Commons last month, Rishi Sunak said: "This moment is unique. We need to be creative.

"To get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs, and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them, I can announce today that, for the month of August, we will give everyone in the country an Eat Out to Help Out discount."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the scheme last month
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the scheme last month. Picture: PA

Will Eat Out To Help Out be extended?

Eat Out To Help Out was introduced for the month of August, and runs between 3 and 31 of the month. There are no plans to extend the scheme, but many restaurants are keeping the deal going throughout September.

