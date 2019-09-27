Aldi selling UK's biggest ever pig in blanket this Christmas – and it's over 6ft long

27 September 2019, 18:13 | Updated: 27 September 2019, 18:19

Aldi is selling an enormous pig in blanket for Christmas that’s over a whopping two metres long.
Aldi is selling an enormous pig in blanket for Christmas that’s over a whopping two metres long. Picture: Getty / Aldi

The supersize sausage-in-bacon showstopper hits shelves on December 5th and will set you back just £4.99.

Aldi sure knows how to nail Christmas dinner as the supermarket has revealed it's launching a giant pig in blanket that's over six foot long.

The discount store claims it will be the biggest sausage-in-bacon snack available this year as it measures over two metres (6ft 5in) in length.

The popular porky treat is set to trump all others and is already being hailed as a Christmas miracle by food fans across the UK.

Aldi's giant pig in blanket is available in stores from December 5th.
Aldi's giant pig in blanket is available in stores from December 5th. Picture: Aldi

Aldi's meaty showstopper, which is expected to hit shelves on December 5th, is twice the size of Lidl's three-foot wiener and is fast becoming a must-have December delicacy.

Unlike traditional bite-size pieces, this enormous porker is just one long sausage wrapped in lashings of bacon and is curled into a salty swirl.

The budget shop suggests the gammon banquet is oven-baked in its entirety, rather than chopped up beforehand, so you can pretty much guarantee it will impress your family, friends and festive guests.

Lidl is rivalling Aldi's Christmas offering with this 1.2kg feast in blanket.
Lidl is rivalling Aldi's Christmas offering with this 1.2kg feast in blanket. Picture: Lidl

The colossal pig in blanket will set you back just £4.99 but is launching as part of the shop's Specialbuys range, which means it will only be available for a limited time.

You can pick one up in one of Aldi's 830 UK stores once the season of mince pies and mulled wine begins, but keep an eye out for the pork whopper on their website to pre-order online.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "We Brits love a good Pig in Blanket, but there never seems to be quite enough to go around the Christmas table.

"If you can relate, you won’t want to miss the latest tasty creation from supermarket Aldi."

If you can't wait until December but are already dribbing over the thought of an enormous bacon-based snack, Domino's have launched a brand new bacon cheeseburger pizza that will ward off your cravings until Christmas.

For the vegans out there, try the super-tasty plant-based swaps below to recreate your junk food favourites – no meat or dairy included.

