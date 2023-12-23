Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day?

23 December 2023, 13:55

Christmas post days and times revealed as we get ready to celebrate the festive season
Christmas post days and times revealed as we get ready to celebrate the festive season. Picture: Alamy

Christmas is a complicated time of year when it comes to the mail service so when will letters be delivered over the holidays? Here are all the dates you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dates and times become very important over the Christmas period, especially when it comes to last postal slots for Royal Mail and other parcel services including Evri and Parcelforce.

And with there being a mix of bank holidays too, it's important to know when you can and shouldn't expect post this festive break, in particular on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

So if you're expecting any important letters, cards or parcels this Christmas break, here's exactly when Royal Mail are set to deliver.

Royal Mail red logo
Royal Mail will be stopping services for just one day over the Christmas period. Picture: Alamy

Is there post on Christmas Eve?

Usually, normal postal services take place on Christmas Eve. However, this year, the day falls on a Sunday when post is not sent through letter boxes. This means you need to make sure all your important post is sent before then.

With this in mind, for 2023, the last day you will receive post will be Saturday 23rd December where there will be normal deliveries and Saturday collections for customers with a regular Saturday collection.

Royal Mail worker emptying post box
Royal Mail won't be delivering post and parcels on the Christmas bank holidays. Picture: Alamy

Is there post on Christmas Day?

December 25th counts as a bank holiday in the UK meaning most places, including the Royal Mail, will be closed for the day.

Is there post on Boxing Day?

Just like Christmas Day, Boxing Day counts as a bank holiday too, meaning all postal services will be paused until after the festive period.

On Wednesday 27th, all normal workings will resume before they take another pause for New Year's Day.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Boxing Day gift

Why is it called Boxing Day and why do we have it?

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

King Charles gives bizarre Christmas gift to staff which he slips into their lockers

King Charles gives 'bizarre' Christmas gift to staff which he slips into their lockers

Royals

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Trending on Heart

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Celebrities

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers 'didn’t think he’d make it to Christmas' after cancer diagnosis

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers 'didn’t think he’d make it to Christmas' after cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch shares health update after she and son Ronnie receive diagnosis

Mrs Hinch reveals autism diagnosis as she and son Ronnie share condition

Celebrities

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023

What shops and services are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Which shops and services are open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford 'heartbroken' after son's confession

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her 'heart broke' after son's confession

Celebrities

Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas

Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas

Celebrities

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling reveals heartbreaking colon cancer diagnosis

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling reveals heartbreaking colon cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl
Driving experts have revealed how to defrost your car windscreen

Drivers shocked over 'magic' button which defrosts car windscreen in seconds

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

TV & Movies

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Celebrities