Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day?

23 December 2023, 13:55
Christmas is a complicated time of year when it comes to the mail service so when will letters be delivered over the holidays? Here are all the dates you need to know.
Dates and times become very important over the Christmas period, especially when it comes to last postal slots for Royal Mail and other parcel services including Evri and Parcelforce.
And with there being a mix of bank holidays too, it's important to know when you can and shouldn't expect post this festive break, in particular on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
So if you're expecting any important letters, cards or parcels this Christmas break, here's exactly when Royal Mail are set to deliver.
Usually, normal postal services take place on Christmas Eve. However, this year, the day falls on a Sunday when post is not sent through letter boxes. This means you need to make sure all your important post is sent before then.
With this in mind, for 2023, the last day you will receive post will be Saturday 23rd December where there will be normal deliveries and Saturday collections for customers with a regular Saturday collection.
December 25th counts as a bank holiday in the UK meaning most places, including the Royal Mail, will be closed for the day.
Just like Christmas Day, Boxing Day counts as a bank holiday too, meaning all postal services will be paused until after the festive period.
On Wednesday 27th, all normal workings will resume before they take another pause for New Year's Day.