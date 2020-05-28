The best lockdown birthday cards to send during quarantine

The best lockdown-themed birthday cards to buy online. Picture: Various

The best lockdown-themed birthday cards you can buy online.

The UK is in lockdown, with the latest government advice being to not mix with any more than one other person at a time outside your household.

This means that many of us won't get to see our friends and family on their birthdays, and celebrations will be looking very different for during this time.

Read more: Charity shop opening dates revealed as major stores plan to reopen doors next month

Although you may not be able to celebrate with them in person, that doesn't mean you can't send them a card expressing your good wishes - and there are plenty of lockdown-themed birthday cards available to buy online now.

Here are our picks of the best:

Happy Birthday To You - £3.19 - Scribbler

Happy Birthday To You. Picture: Scribbler

Me During Quarantine - £3.19 - Scribbler

Me During Quarantine. Picture: Scribbler

Two Metres Greeting Card - £2.50 - Dean Morris Cards

Two Metres Greeting Cards. Picture: Dean Morris Cards

Enjoy Your Birthday In Isolation Birthday Card - £2.50 - Dean Morris Cards

Enjoy Your Birthday In Isolation. Picture: Dean Morris Cards

Jam and Toast Have A Great Birthday From a Safe Social Distance - £3.29 - Moonpig

Jam and Toast Have A Great Birthday From a Safe Social Distance. Picture: Moonpig

Keep This Card Safe Run Out Of Loo Roll Funny Birthday Card - £3.29 - Moonpig

Keep This Card Safe Run Out Of Loo Roll Funny Birthday Card. Picture: Moonpig

Funny Social Distancing Birthday Card - £3.29 - Moonpig

Funny Social Distancing Birthday Card. Picture: Moonpig

When will we be able to see family and friends again in UK lockdown?

Under Boris Johnson's phased lockdown lifting plan, people in England are currently able to see one person from another household at a time, provided that they are outside and keep two metres apart.

It is reported that the government are considering bringing in a 'social bubble' rule at the end of June, which would allow people to mix with up to 10 people outside their household in this context.

Read more: Cineworld announces plans to reopen cinemas for new releases in just five weeks time

Dr Joshua Moon from the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex Business School said of social bubbles: "The notion of social bubbles means that those individuals with whom you interact most frequently are part of your 'bubble'. These are both the people you are most likely to infect and the people who are easiest to track down when contact tracing."

"Strangers are less likely to be infected but are also harder to recall when you’re being interviewed by a contact tracer.

"When it comes to easing lockdown, it is therefore easier for people to be allowed to meet with individuals in their social bubbles because those contacts can be traced and isolated more easily, thereby reducing onward transmission."

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson reveals pubs and restaurants could now reopen in June