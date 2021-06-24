'Petty' neighbours cut tree in half to stop it hanging over their drive

The neighbours decided to cut the tree in half in a move which has been labelled 'petty' by many. Picture: SWNS

By Alice Dear

They were tired of the birds nesting in the trees, which reportedly made too much noise and created a mess on their cars.

A couple from Sheffield have been labelled 'petty' after they organised for half a tree to be cut down as it hung into their driveway.

The 70-year-old couple are said to have been complaining about the noise the birds were making, as well as the mess they were creating on their driveway and over their car.

The couple's neighbour, Bharat Mistry, 56, says he is 'distraught' over the destroying of the 25-year-old fir tree.

Mr Mistry said that while his neighbours had once been happy about the neat ball shape the tree had been trimmed into, they had recently been complaining about the mess after birds starting nesting in it.

The neighbours got on well before the tree became an issue. Picture: Getty

The neighbours were so irritated by it that, according to Bharat, they put up black bin liners around the leaves.

However, after this did not work, the neighbours decided to take drastic action.

Mr Mistry explained: "Last weekend he said he was going to get a tree surgeon to cut it down and we asked him not to but they came on Friday and did it."

He said that he and his family were "distraught" by their actions after they "pleaded" with them to change their minds.

The tree was apparently causing a mess for the neighbours as birds would nest in the branches. Picture: SWNS

"I believe he has the right to cut down anything that is overhanging onto his property", Bharat said.

He went on: "But you have to ask, why after 25 years would you do that? It must have been no more than 3ft onto his land.

"We had asked if we could get it trimmed back and put a net in it so it would stop birds getting in, but there was no compromise with them."

The neighbours are said to have got on well before, and that the tree is their first dispute ever.

Bharat said that it's a "shame" it had to come to this, and feels "sad" looking at the tree, which used to be a beautiful sight.

'I refuse to let my bridesmaid bring her newborn baby to our child-free wedding’ 'Cheeky' bride asks strangers to fund her wedding by putting PayPal details on car Marriage certificates to include mothers' names for the first time in England and Wales