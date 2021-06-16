5 men's watches that will make the perfect gift this Father's Day

16 June 2021, 09:47 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 10:38

5 men's watches to gift this Father's Day
5 men's watches to gift this Father's Day. Picture: Tag Heuer / Timex / Apple

Struggling to think of a gift idea this Father's Day? Fear not - we've selected some of the best watches for every budget.

Father's Day is almost here and while it is primarily a celebration and a day to say thanks, it's also an excuse to treat dad and show him how much you care.

But buying presents for dads isn't always easy.

There are the staples, including books, pyjama sets, wallets and aftershave, but you may wish to splurge on something extra special, like jewellery or a nice new watch.

Here are the best men's watches that make for the perfect Father's Day present.

Emporio Armani Wristwatch
Emporio Armani Wristwatch. Picture: Emporio Armani

1. Emporio Armani Men's Watch

This chic timepiece is water-resistant and finished with a round ceramic case and has a double-locking clasp.

Price: £203.98

Buy here

Tag Heuer Connected Watch For Men
Tag Heuer Connected Watch For Men. Picture: Tag Heuer

2. Tag Heuer Connected

With an ultra-light titanium case, this Tag Heuer watch is ideal for athletes, as it connects to the app and helps track progress and performance.

Price: £1,950

Buy here

Casio Digital Men's Watch
Casio Digital Men's Watch. Picture: Cassio

3. Casio Digital Watch

An oldie but a goodie, this Casio watch is classic and budget-friendly. It comes with an electro-luminescent panel which glows in the dark to help read the time.

Price: £34.95

Buy here

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6. Picture: Apple

4. Apple Watch Series 6

The particular model pictured above is a Milanese Loop made from smooth stainless steel mesh. the case is fully magnetic, so the size can be adjusted easily. Of course, all Apple watches track performance and link up to Apple Pay, music and more.

Price: £379-£699

Buy here

Timex Southview Men's Watch
Timex Southview Men's Watch. Picture: Timex

5. Timex Southview Multifunction Watch

For those looking for a more classic design with a leather strap, this Timex piece is ideal. It's water resistant, has a three hand analogue display and has a backlight to help see the time.

Price: £53.55

Buy here

