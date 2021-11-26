Christmas presents for pets 2021: What to buy your cat or dog

Don't forget your furry friend when doing your Christmas shopping this year!

Christmas 2021 is just around the corner and people up and down the country are getting prepared for the big day.

As well as your family and friends, Christmas is a great time to show your cat or dog how much they mean to you.

There are so many great toys, beds and accessories out there for your furry friends, but where to start looking?

To make life easier for you, we've pulled together the best Christmas presents for your pet that they are guaranteed to love.

Multi Level Cat Tree Tower

This cat tree will keep your felines comfy and entertained. Picture: PH

Create a more exciting environment for your cat with this multi-platformed tree complete with an enclosed cave, a sack bed and toys.

Price: £37.99

Buy it here now.

Lily's Kitchen Dog Christmas Special Tin

Your dog will love these Lily's Kitchen Dog Christmas treats. Picture: PH

When you sit down to Christmas dinner this year, make sure your dog is also getting a delicious and festive treat at the same time.

Price: £16.00

Buy it here now.

Calming Dog and Cat Bed

This cosy bed for cats and dogs will keep them snug all year round. Picture: PH

This fluffy calming bed is perfect for cats and dogs that like safe spaces where they can have a good nap.

Price: £29.99

Buy it here now.

Cat Igloo

This cat igloo is perfect for when your felines need some time alone to rest and snooze. Picture: PH

This igloo will allow your cat to have a spot where they can feel warm, safe and chilled-out.

Price: £21.99

Buy it here now.

Leather Dog Collar

This collar comes in a number of colours, perfect for making your doggy look smart. Picture: PH

Christmas is the perfect time to treat your beloved canine to a new collar, and we just love this colour.

Price: £9.59

Buy it here now.

Dreamies Christmas Cat Stocking

This Dreamies Christmas Cat Stocking will delight your feline this Christmas. Picture: PH

You furry felines will be delighted with this Dreamies set, shaped like a stocking to add a Christmas element to their gift.

Price: £6.99

Buy it here now.

Heated Dog and Cat Bed

This self heating pad will keep your pet cosy throughout the winter. Picture: PH

This self-heating cat and dog bed will ensure your pets are comfortable and snug throughout the cold months.

Price: £23.99

Buy it here now.

Pedigree Christmas Stocking with Treats x3

The Pedigree Christmas Stocking with Treats set is perfect for a multi-dog household. Picture: PH

Perfect for a multi-dog household, these Pedigree stocking treats will keep them behaving until the New Year.

Price: £13.49

Buy them here now.

