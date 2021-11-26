Christmas presents for pets 2021: What to buy your cat or dog

On Air Now
26 November 2021, 17:57
Don't forget your furry friend when doing your Christmas shopping this year!
Christmas 2021 is just around the corner and people up and down the country are getting prepared for the big day.
As well as your family and friends, Christmas is a great time to show your cat or dog how much they mean to you.
There are so many great toys, beds and accessories out there for your furry friends, but where to start looking?
To make life easier for you, we've pulled together the best Christmas presents for your pet that they are guaranteed to love.
Create a more exciting environment for your cat with this multi-platformed tree complete with an enclosed cave, a sack bed and toys.
Price: £37.99
When you sit down to Christmas dinner this year, make sure your dog is also getting a delicious and festive treat at the same time.
Price: £16.00
This fluffy calming bed is perfect for cats and dogs that like safe spaces where they can have a good nap.
Price: £29.99
This igloo will allow your cat to have a spot where they can feel warm, safe and chilled-out.
Price: £21.99
Christmas is the perfect time to treat your beloved canine to a new collar, and we just love this colour.
Price: £9.59
You furry felines will be delighted with this Dreamies set, shaped like a stocking to add a Christmas element to their gift.
Price: £6.99
This self-heating cat and dog bed will ensure your pets are comfortable and snug throughout the cold months.
Price: £23.99
Perfect for a multi-dog household, these Pedigree stocking treats will keep them behaving until the New Year.
Price: £13.49