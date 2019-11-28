Sky’s Christmas advert 2019 sees E.T. come back to Earth to visit Elliot after 37 years

28 November 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 16:47

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Lovable alien E.T. has finally returned to earth after 37 years for Sky’s new Christmas advert.

With the festivities in full flow, our favourite shops have started rolling out their Christmas adverts.

And along with the likes of John Lewis, Boots and Ikea, now Sky has released it's very own holiday video - and it’s amazing.

Based on 80s classic E.T., the advert starts with the alien coming back from space to see his friend Elliot once again, but things have certainly changed.

Almost forty years after the film was released, Elliot has settled down with a family of his own.

It begins with his two young children playing outside their house before the Christmas lights begin to flicker and E.T. comes out from behind a snowman.

E.T. emerges from behind a snowman
E.T. emerges from behind a snowman. Picture: Sky
Elliot introduces E.T. to The Holiday
Elliot introduces E.T. to The Holiday. Picture: Sky

As the little boy and girl scream, the extra terrestrial asks for Elliot and their dad appears saying: "You came back".

Read More: John Lewis Christmas adverts through the years: From Man on The Moon to Moz the Monster

After welcoming E.T. into his home, Elliot shows him how much the world has changed in 37 years, introducing him to the internet, virtual reality gaming and Christmas classic 'The Holiday'.

But just like the original film, E.T. starts to miss his own family so his trip has to come to an end.

Read More: John Lewis' Christmas advert 2019 introduces dragon ‘Excitable Edgar’ in heartwarming tale of friendship

E.T. learns how to do virtual gaming
E.T. learns how to do virtual gaming. Picture: Sky
E.T. bonds with Elliot's family
E.T. bonds with Elliot's family. Picture: Sky

In a nod to the most iconic scene from the movie, the character picks up a bike and flies off into the sky with the children to get on his spaceship, before saying: "I'll be right here".

The clip finishes with a family photo stuck on the fridge along with the words: "Reconnect this Christmas".

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was released all the way back in June 1982 and was directed by Steven Spielberg.

Returning to his first film role, the dad is played by Henry Thomas who was originally cast as Elliot when he was just nine.

Henry was cast as Elliot when he was just nine
Henry was cast as Elliot when he was just nine. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking about the advert - which was made in connection with Universal Pictures, as it part of the Comcast and Sky business - Stephen van Rooyen, Sky's CEO UK & Ireland, said: "It’s an honour to bring E.T. back to Earth in this new festive short story, helping us to celebrate the magic of family time at Christmas and Sky’s part in bringing our customers together at this special time of year. “

Director Lance Acord, added: “More than anything, the whole story is about family.”

