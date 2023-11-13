Storm Debi map: Where and when will storm hit UK?

Picture: X/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When and where will Storm Debi hit? Here is everything you need to know.

Storm Debi is set to batter the UK today, with strong winds and heavy rain expected across the country.

The Met Office have issued an Amber weather warning for wind in parts of northwest England, with Yellow warnings for wind and rain prevalent in Scotland and England.

The country has already experienced Storm Agnes, Storm Babet and Storm Ciarán in the past few months and with a polar blast bringing a snow storm imminently, Storm Debi is the latest in a long line of chilly weather.

When will Storm Debi hit and where? Here is the Storm Debi tracker.

Strom Debi is set to hit the UK on Monday 14 November and Tuesday 15 November. Picture: Getty

Where will Storm Debi hit?

Storm Debi is expected to hit Northern Ireland, Northwestern England and Northeastern Scotland.

There are Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place on Monday November 13, with a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Southwestern England on Tuesday November 14.

Watch the Met Office Storm Debi forecast here:

Met Office forecast Storm Debi

When will Storm Debi hit the UK?

Storm Debi will hit parts of the UK today, with weather warnings in place across the country.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland for rain and wind which is in place until 14:00 on Monday 13 November.

There is an Amber weather warning for wind issued in Northwestern England until 16:00 Monday 13 November, with a Yellow warning for rain and wind in the same area in place until 18:00 Monday 13 November.

The Yellow thunderstorm warning will begin at 05:00 on Tuesday 14 November and end at 18:00 on the same day.

It is set to be a wet and windy few days as Storm Debi hits the UK. Picture: Alamy

How long will Storm Debi last?

Storm Debi is expected to last until the evening of Tuesday November 14.

According to the Met Office, the final weather warning will end at 18:00 on Tuesday 14 November.

There is an Amber weather warning in place for parts of England until Monday evening. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecast for Monday 13 November

"Wet and windy weather associated with Storm Debi will move northeastwards across the UK today. Potentially damaging wind gusts affecting Northern Ireland, northern England and the north and west of Wales. Turning brighter with blustery showers from the southwest.

"Rain will turn showery in the north and northeast overnight, as winds ease. Elsewhere there will be a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy, thundery and rather blustery."

Storm Debi is the next storm to hit the UK after Storm Babet and Storm Ciarán. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecast for Tuesday 14 November-Friday 17 November

"Tuesday will be a breezy day with sunshine and showers. Showers will be locally heavy and thundery, perhaps merging to give more persistent rain in the north and far south.

"Rain in the north easing on Wednesday, and mostly fine, though breezy elsewhere. Turning generally wet on Thursday, and perhaps very windy in the south, then improving on Friday."

