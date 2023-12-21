Storm Pia set to cause travel chaos as 80mph winds batter UK

21 December 2023, 09:11

Storm Pia set to cause travel chaos as 80mph winds batter UK
Storm Pia set to cause travel chaos as 80mph winds batter UK. Picture: Alamy/X/Met Office

By Hope Wilson

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for Thursday 21st December.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Those travelling for Christmas are being warned to expect disruption to their journey as Storm Pia hits the UK.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning for wind which could bring gusts of up to 80mph, potentially leading to power outages and transport cancellations.

The weather warning is in place until 21:00 on Thursday 21st December with Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England affected.

The Met Office have revealed that the public should expect bus and train services to be impacted, with some journeys taking longer than usual. Coastal communities have also been warned they may see high waves and spray in their area.

Storm Pia is set to bring strong winds
Storm Pia is set to bring strong winds. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for Thursday 21st December reads: "Wet and windy today, particularly across northern areas where gales or severe gales are likely. Rain and cloud sinking southwards with a mixture of sunny spells and showers to follow. Showers turning wintry over the mountains of Scotland later.

"Tonight: Strongest winds easing although remaining windy throughout tonight. Showers will continue in the north, wintry in places. Rain across the southwest slowly edging northeastwards."

Who named Storm Pia?

Storm Pia was named by the Danish met office.

Each storm that hits the UK is given its own name, with Storm Babet, Storm Agnes and Storm Ciarán all being named after different people.

There could be winds of up to 80mph
There could be winds of up to 80mph. Picture: Alamy

At the time of writing Storm Pia is expected to end on Thursday, with no weather warnings in place for the coming days.

This latest weather development comes after it was announced the UK would see a white Christmas, with snow expected across the country.

Those who are travelling today are warned to check their journey
Those who are travelling today are warned to check their journey. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for Christmas Day to 3rd January states: "Rain and drizzle should slowly clear from southern areas on Christmas Day leaving a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some of these turning wintry over high ground in the north. After a probably brief drier and colder interlude for many on Boxing Day, a resumption of the broadly unsettled conditions looks most likely, with further showers or longer spells of rain for many areas.

"It will probably become a little milder again, at least at times, in the south, with the greater chance of colder interludes further north, where some snow is possible, especially over higher ground. Strong winds are also likely at times. Little general change is expected into the start of the new year."

Home Office rows back on plans to hike family visa threshold to over £38,000

UK & World

Prague shooting: Footage shows people cowering on ledge of university building as police hunt gunman

UK & World

Andrew Tate requests UK return from Romania as mother suffers heart attack

UK & World

Man who murdered partner's two-year-old daughter is jailed

UK & World

Cause of asylum seeker's death on board Bibby Stockholm barge revealed by coroner

UK & World

