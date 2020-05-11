Ashley Roberts recalls awkward moment Justin Timberlake tried to chat her up

11 May 2020, 09:59 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 10:23

Ashley Roberts revealed two very awkward encounters with Justin Timberlake
Ashley Roberts revealed two very awkward encounters with Justin Timberlake. Picture: Getty
Charlie Girling

By Charlie Girling

The Pussycat Dolls star revealed that when he approached her at a swanky party, she was left dumbstruck - but not before saying something very weird to him.

Ashley Roberts has admitted that she "literally can't speak" to some celebrities - and Justin Timberlake has made her freeze up TWICE.

The Pussycat Dolls star opened up on this week’s Heart Showbiz Hub Podcast about her most embarrassing showbiz moments - and both involve the former N*Sync star.

Before he started dating his now wife Jessica Biel, Ashley used to see JT on the showbiz circuit a lot, and she developed a HUGE crush on him. Unfortunately she had a bit of an issue whenever he tried to speak to her.

She said: "I was at this Grammy afterparty way back in the day when we were both single. I was going up to the bar to get a drink, then I turned around and he was standing there, trying to say hello to me. 

"I said, 'Umm - I took two shots to my face just now'. He said ‘OK...that’s good to know…?!’ 

Read more: Find out more about Ashley Roberts' Heart Showbiz Hub podcast

Justin Timberlake in 2006, when Ashley met him and couldn't speak
Justin Timberlake in 2006, when Ashley met him and couldn't speak. Picture: Getty

"I said ‘OK, bye!’ and just turned around and walked away and I was like, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!"

Unfortunately for Ashley, a little while later it happened again.

She added: "We were in New York when he came up and tried to talk to me. I literally couldn’t form sentences! He just grabbed my hand and said 'OK then! I’m just going to head off...'

"I shut down! There’s just some people that I go back to being like a five year old girl with - I forget how to talk!"


Good to know that being a member of one of the biggest girl groups of all time doesn’t mean you can’t still have those cringe moments...

You can hear Ashley telling us more about her A-lister embarrassments on this week’s Heart Showbiz Hub Podcast, out now, or listen in the player below.

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Press play on the player below

