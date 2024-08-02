Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever. Picture: Beth Shriever / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever from her age to her family, boyfriend and career journey.

Beth Shriever, 25, is currently competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics for Team GB in the BMX racing event, and is expected to walk away with another medal following her win at the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics.

The BMX cyclist from Leytonstone started her career from a young age, and is now being supported in Paris by her parents, Paul and Kate, her brother Luke and her boyfriend Brynley Savage.

After a successful run at the sporting event this week, Beth is going for another gold, with the semi-final and final races happening on Friday, 2nd August.

As she sets her sights on the win, here's everything you need to know about Beth Shriever - from her age to her hometown, her parents to her boyfriend and BMX career.

Beth Shriever won the gold medal for BMX racing at the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics. Picture: Getty

Who is Beth Shriever, how old is she and where is she from?

Beth Shriever is a 25-year-old British cyclist in BMX racing, currently representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The gold medal winner was born on 19th April 1999 in Leytonstone, London, and started biking when she was just nine-years-old, all thanks to her brother Luke introducing her to the sport.

She started her BMX career at Braintree BMX club and won her first European Championships at the age of 12 or 13-years-old.

In 2022, following her gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics, Beth was made an MBE for her services to the sport.

Beth funded her own appearance at the Tokyo Olympics after Team GB decided only to fund male riders, raising £50,000 to make her dreams come true. At this time, she worked as a teaching assistant in a nursery.

Beth Shriever's boyfriend Brynley is also a BMX racer. Picture: Beth Shriever / Instagram

Who is Beth Shriever's boyfriend?

Beth Shriever's boyfriend is Brynley Savage, also a BMX cyclist, who she has been in a relationship with for almost six years now.

Brynley is currently in Paris, cheering his girlfriend on from the sidelines and hoping to celebrate another medal win by her side.

In 2021, when she came home with the gold medal, he shared a message on his social media which read: "Proud boyfriend moment! I haven’t come to terms with Beth being the Olympic gold medalist. I can’t put words together I am speechless. all the hard work over the years. Wow what a special moment. I love you ✨🥇❤️🥺."

Beth Shriever's parents Paul and Kate welcomed their daughter in 1999. Picture: Beth Shriever / Instagram

Who are Beth Shriever's parents?

Beth Shriever's parents are Paul Shriever and Kate Shriever who have supported her dream of being a professional BMX cyclist from a young age.

Speaking of her daughter, mum Kate previously said: “It’s been her dream since she was about nine years old since she started BMX and she always really enjoyed it.

“Her brother was cycling as well with her so we did it as a family, basically.”

Beth's dad Paul reflected on her Olympic gold medal win back in 2021, telling the press: "I'm just totally blown away by the event and how it played out. It's just incredible."

What Olympic medals has Beth Shriever won?

Beth Shriever has one gold Olympic gold medal which she won at the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics.

It was a special moment for Beth after she raised £50,000 to get herself into the event and following a number of serious injuries.