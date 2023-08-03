Catherine Tyldesley cakegate: Latest updates from row with Three Little Birds Bakery

Cakegate has taken over the internet. Picture: Alamy/Facebook/Three Little Birds Bakery

By Hope Wilson

What is cakegate and how is Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley involved?

Actress Catherine Tyldesley, 39, has been embroiled in a row with a bakery which has been dubbed 'cakegate.'

The story, involving the former Coronation Street star, has gone viral on social media with lots of people praising the bakery for their response.

But what is cakegate, who are the Three Little Birds Bakery and how is Catherine Tyldesley involved?

Here is everything you need to know as the former Eva Price actress responds to criticism.

Catherine Tyldesley is at the centre of cakegate row. Picture: Getty

What is cakegate?

Earlier this week Rebecca Severs owner of the Three Little Birds Bakery shared a Facebook post which featured screenshots of an email she received from a PR company who were representing a "well-known celebrity".

The company were requesting a range of cakes for a 40th birthday party, however instead of paying the bakery in money, they suggested that payment would be "made in the form of promotions on their socials with over 700K followers, as well as promoted in OK! Magazine."

The email the bakery received from the PR company. Picture: Facebook/Three Little Birds Bakery

The founder of the Three Little Birds Bakery shared her reply to the initial email. Picture: Facebook/Three Little Birds Bakery

The owner of the Three Little Birds Bakery then posted her amusing reply to the email.

She titled the post: "This poor celebrity apparently can't afford to pay people for their products and services. Spare a thought! What happened to women supporting women..."



The post was flooded with positive comments supporting the bakery and their response.

One user stated: "Good for you! 'Opportunity' yeah, right. I would name and shame if I was you", while another wrote: "Well done you for that brilliant response!!"

The comment section was also filled with guesses about who the "well-known celebrity" was.

A curious poster said: "I would love to know the Celeb!!!", and another replied: "I would want to know who the cheeky celeb is in all honesty."

Rebecca Severs is the owner of the Three Little Birds Bakery. Picture: Facebook/Three Little Birds Bakery

It was later revealed that former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley was the "well-known celebrity" in question.

After receiving backlash on social media the actress broke her silence and took to Instagram to reply to the accusations.

In the video she denies working with OK! magazine and claims she did not know the emails had been sent.

Watch her full response here:

Catherine Tyldesley speaks after 'cake-gate' claims

What has Nicola Thorp said?

Former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp has spoken out about cakegate and Catherine's response.

During an appearance on The Talk she said, "It’s also not Cath’s fault".

"Because she wasn’t aware of it and I believe that – because this is just how PR companies work."

"I agree, that video was not well-advised at all. She shouldn’t have been shooting down another woman. I believe strongly in this."

The star played Nicola Rubinstein in the soap from 2017-2019, during the time Catherine Tyldesley was also in the show.

Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp has spoken out about cakegate. Picture: Alamy

Who is Catherine Tyldesley?

Catherine is best known for playing feisty Eva Price in Coronation Street from 2011-2018.

After she left the soap, Catherine went on to participate in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 where she was partnered with Johannes Radebe.

Catherine has been married to husband Tom, 35, since 2016 and the couple share two children, eight-year-old son Alfie James and daughter one-year-old Iris Ella.

