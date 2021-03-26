The One Show's Alex Jones, 44, announces she's pregnant with 'unexpected' third child

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson are expecting a baby girl, the TV host announced.

The One Show's Alex Jones, 44, has revealed she is pregnant with her third baby.

The TV personality announced the news live on The One Show on Thursday evening, telling the viewers that the pregnancy has been "unexpected".

Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their third child. Picture: Instagram/Alex Jones

During the show, Alex took a moment to reveal the big news, telling viewers: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden.

"It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody and the crew in the studio for the first time.

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way."

When co-host Ronan Keating asked if it was a boy or a girl, Alex revealed she was having a little girl.

Alex Jones announced the 'unexpected' news on The One Show on Thursday evening. Picture: BBC

Following the on-air announcement, Alex posted a picture with her husband and two children holding a sign that read: 'Coming soon...baby number 3.'

She captioned the image with: "The best surprise ever."

Alex is already mum to two sons – Kit and Teddy. Picture: Instagram/Alex Jones

Alex and Charlie are already parents to three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit.

The One Show host had perviously said she and husband Charlie did not plan to have more than two children.

In an interview with HELLO! back in February 2020, Alex explained: "Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough.

"And I think I'm too old to have another child now, anyway. It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we're just glad we have two healthy children."

