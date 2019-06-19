Amy Hart's family release Instagram statement after Love Island star's bombarded with DEATH THREATS

Amy's family have pleaded with the public to leave her alone. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Amy Hart has been targeted by vile trolls who have been sending her death threats on Instagram.

Love Island's Amy Hart has been bombarded with vile comments and death threats, and her family have issued a statement on Instagram pleading with the public to leave her alone.

The statement reads: "We would like to thank those who continue to support Amy and those who have sent kind messages through this whole Love Island experience, but especially over the last few trying days.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, however the way some people are gunning for Amy is shocking and really upsetting for her friends and family and everyone who knows and loves her.

"The other couples also voted for Lucie and Joe as least compatible due to their recent ups and downs, and nobody in the villa knew it would end in any islanders being voted out.

"The volume of hateful comments and death threats we have received over the last couple days has been completely off the scale and extremely upsetting. They still continue to come through, and it stems from one comment made four episodes ago which was said in support of Lucie.

"Amy is a fierce friend. She is kind, loyal and supportive. She wasn't the best for everyone and is willing to give herself entirely to those she cares about. Amy is not malicious or vindictive and she is certainly not a bully.

"We would like to ask those sending malicious and vile messages to think about the implications of their words and threats before plastering them over social media. Anyone who knows Amy knows she does not deserve this."

Amy Hart is currently coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, and has received backlash online for what many deemed her unfair treatment of Lucie Donlan.

She was also blasted last night for her apparent 'smug' expression when Joe Garratt was kicked off.