ITV 'planning a winter Love Island' to be filmed in South Africa later this year

A winter version of Love Island is reportedly on the cards. Picture: ITV

ITV have reportedly planned a new version of Love Island - following the axe of last year's Survival Of The Fittest

Bosses over at ITV are reportedly planning a 'winter version of Love Island' to be filmed in South African this winter.

The new show, as yet unnamed, is said to be in the pipeline because of the sky-high ratings of this year's series of Love Island - and looks set to be filmed this Christmas.

It comes after a similar project - Survival Of The Fittest - was axed by the channel after failing to win over viewers.

Survival Of The Fittest failed to resonate with viewers. Picture: ITV

Producers are said to be keen to ensure that the new show remains more true to the format of Love Island.

A TV source told The Sun: “After the flop of Survival of the Fittest producers want to keep the format simple and mop up the gaping hole Celebrity Big Brother left reality TV hungry audiences.

"Winter Love Island makes sense as fans adore the drama and love triangles and everyone wants to enjoy a bit of sun on screens in the cold winter months.

“It’s still in the very early stages and casting isn’t even close, but producers at ITV Studios and crew are definitely gearing up for it.”

Survival Of The Fittest, which was also filmed in South Africa, failed to be a ratings success - and was subsequently dropped by ITV.

The show's format required the guys and girls to compete against each other to win tasks - and Love Island 2018's Dani Dyer was in it for part of an episode, before being forced to leave the show after injuring her shoulder.