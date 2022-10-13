Ant and Dec forced to pull out of NTAs after catching Covid

13 October 2022, 10:22

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs
Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs. Picture: ITV/Instagram

I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec have been struck down by Covid this week.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won’t be at the National Television Awards tonight after falling ill with Covid.

Earlier in the week the pair were forced to pull out of filming for a Britain's Got Talent special after becoming 'unwell'.

A representative for the pair have since told The Sun: "After both feeling unwell Ant and Dec have tested for Covid and unfortunately have both tested positive. The duo will be postponing work commitments whilst they recover."

Sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of their positive Covid test, Ant, 47, and Dec, 46, told their followers: “Sadly it’s true, we even get ill together!

Ant and Dec have Covid so won't be at the NTAs
Ant and Dec have Covid so won't be at the NTAs. Picture: Instagram

“After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid. We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x”.

Followers were quick to send their well wishes, with one person writing: "I hope you both feel better soon!"

"I hope you both are alright and get well soon! I will keep my fingers crossed for tomorrow evening!," said another.

A third added: "I hope you both get well soon. Fingers crossed for you guys tomorrow hope you win an award. You both are amazing in what you do. Good luck lads."

Ant and Dec are once again up for the TV presenter award at the NTAs, which will be hosted by Joel Dommett for the second year in a row.

Ant and Dec will be battling it out for another NTA
Ant and Dec will be battling it out for another NTA. Picture: Alamy

The presenting pair have won for the last 20 years in a row and will battle it out against Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, and Graham Norton to take home the coveted prize again.

Meanwhile, the hosting duo were also expected to present Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician which is a two-hour-long show featuring Penn Jillette as a guest judge in place of Simon Cowell.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesperson told MailOnline: “Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover. Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician..

"Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series?

TV & Movies

Here's what to get your parents for Christmas

Christmas gift guide: What to buy your parents this festive season

Christmas

A man complained after he was sat in front of a crying baby

Calls for 'adult-only flights' after child screams for 29-hour journey

Lifestyle

Firework night displays have been cancelled across the UK

List of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled in towns across the UK

Lifestyle

Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores

Marks and Spencer to shut 67 stores due to rising costs

Lifestyle

A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names

Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

Lifestyle

The MAFS UK reunion is coming

Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK reunion was full of drama

Married At First Sight reunion so dramatic ‘production was forced to step-in’

Married at First Sight

A woman has complained about a child on her flight

Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

Lifestyle

Kelly Mi Li is part of the Bling Empire cast

Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed

Netflix

A woman has revealed the revenge she took on her neighbour

'My neighbour parks nine cars outside my house - but my revenge cost them £90k'

Lifestyle

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb

Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old

Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

Bradley Walsh has been criticised for not accepting a 'correct' answer

The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Married at First Sight