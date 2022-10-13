Ant and Dec forced to pull out of NTAs after catching Covid

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs. Picture: ITV/Instagram

I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec have been struck down by Covid this week.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won’t be at the National Television Awards tonight after falling ill with Covid.

Earlier in the week the pair were forced to pull out of filming for a Britain's Got Talent special after becoming 'unwell'.

A representative for the pair have since told The Sun: "After both feeling unwell Ant and Dec have tested for Covid and unfortunately have both tested positive. The duo will be postponing work commitments whilst they recover."

Sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of their positive Covid test, Ant, 47, and Dec, 46, told their followers: “Sadly it’s true, we even get ill together!

Ant and Dec have Covid so won't be at the NTAs. Picture: Instagram

“After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid. We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x”.

Followers were quick to send their well wishes, with one person writing: "I hope you both feel better soon!"

"I hope you both are alright and get well soon! I will keep my fingers crossed for tomorrow evening!," said another.

A third added: "I hope you both get well soon. Fingers crossed for you guys tomorrow hope you win an award. You both are amazing in what you do. Good luck lads."

Ant and Dec are once again up for the TV presenter award at the NTAs, which will be hosted by Joel Dommett for the second year in a row.

Ant and Dec will be battling it out for another NTA. Picture: Alamy

The presenting pair have won for the last 20 years in a row and will battle it out against Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, and Graham Norton to take home the coveted prize again.

Meanwhile, the hosting duo were also expected to present Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician which is a two-hour-long show featuring Penn Jillette as a guest judge in place of Simon Cowell.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesperson told MailOnline: “Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover. Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician..

"Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."