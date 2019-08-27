Binky Felstead goes public with new boyfriend Max Darnton

Binky Felstead has gone public with her new boyfriend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The former Made In Chelsea star has found love again after splitting from Joshua 'JP' Patterson

Binky Felstead has revealed that she's in a new relationship, following her split from Joshua 'JP' Patterson last year.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, is now dating London-born businessman Max Fredrik Darnton, after meeting him at celeb hotspot Soho Farmhouse.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares adorable rare video of son Chester, 4, swimming

Binky, who shares two-year-old daughter India with JP, opened up about the new relationship to Hello! magazine, revealing that she told him straight away she was a mum.

She said: "I was at the bar ordering cocktails, and Max came up to me and said, 'So, how are you, what do you do?'

"And the first thing I said was, 'I'm a mum!' I was so nervous about him not knowing that I had a child, so I wanted to get it out there before he asked me any more questions, just to see if he was going to run off or not. But his reply was, 'Ok… And?' That was so nice and put me really at ease right away."

Read more: Simon Cowell looks slimmer than ever as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss

Binky revealed that they are planning to buy a house together, adding: "Things are going so nicely, so we’ll be looking – together! - for a big house in London with a garden - for India, and so that Max to get a dog."

And Max added: "We're both very different but equally as driven and ambitious. We find each other funny – not many other people do! – and it’s completely natural and chilled. I feel very lucky to have met her. We really connect. I feel settled, and it feels normal. And India is amazing – I look at them both together and it’s really sweet. They have an incredible relationship."

NOW READ:

Love Island star Theo Campbell reveals he's gone BLIND in one eye following freak accident