Love Island star Theo Campbell reveals he's gone BLIND in one eye following freak accident

Theo Campbell has gone blind in one eye. Picture: Instagram

The former Love Island contestant took to Instagram to reveal that a champagne cork accident left him blind in one eye

Warning: distressing content

Theo Campbell has revealed that he is blind in one eye following a freak accident in which a champagne cork split his eyeball open.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the 2017 series of the show, thanked his fans for their support as he shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed with girlfriend Kaz Crossley.

Read more: Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

"Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated ♥️!

"So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me...

Read more: GMB viewers baffled after James 'Arg' Argent walks off during his live presenting debut

"But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe ♥️♥️♥️ if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap".

Kaz, who starred in Love Island last year, shared a story of the two of them kissing alongside the caption: "Got him back out of surgery what are u like babe".

Kaz shared a photo of them kissing to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Theo Campbell's spokesperson told OK! magazine of the accident: “Theo was on holiday in Ibiza enjoying himself when someone popped a bottle of Champagne and the cork flew into his eye.

"People were screaming when they realised what happened and saw the state of his eye. One of the guys said it looked like his eye had exploded.

"Theo was taken to hospital and we haven't heard from him since. Kaz flew out to see him and will be staying with him until he's able to leave and go back to England."

NOW READ:

Love Island’s fans go wild as Greg O'Shea 'wears a bra' in Instagram pic